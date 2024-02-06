LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Kris Kristofferson's life were fiction, it would feel a little implausible.

He was a Texas-born Golden Gloves boxer and star football player, a Rhodes Scholar and a helicopter-flying U.S. Army captain who walked away from a West Point faculty gig to briefly become a janitor on his way to becoming one of the greatest American singer-songwriters of the 20th century.

And, as if just for kicks along the way, he became a devilishly handsome major movie star who could play either a rugged outlaw or a romantic leading man.

Kristofferson, a father of eight children who was married to third wife Lisa Meyers for the last four decades of his life, died at his home on Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday at age 88, surrounded by family.

He had a master's degree in English from Oxford and could quote the poetry of William Blake from memory. One of his best songs, “The Pilgrim,” probably played on “The Pilgrim's Progress” from a even older English writer, John Bunyan. Kristofferson's title character could be a description of himself:

“He’s a walking contradiction partly truth and partly fiction, Taking every wrong direction on his lonely way back home.”

Though the “lonely” part certainly didn't apply. Kristofferson never lacked for friends, including heroes who became mentors and close companions, like Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.

While walking away from the Army, he swept floors and emptied ashtrays at Columbia Records in Nashville to get access to stars, including Cash.

He told the Associated Press in 2006 that he likely would not have had a career without the Man in Black, who would record the best-known version of Kristofferson's “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”

“He kind of took me under his wing before he cut any of my songs,” Kristofferson said. "He cut my first record that was record of the year. He put me on stage the first time.”

Kristofferson was a major performer and hitmaker in his own right, but never had the golden voice that some of his friends did.

Nelson used an entire album of Kristofferson songs to show his vocal mastery, and a few — including “Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)” — became lifelong live staples.

“There’s no better songwriter alive than Kris Kristofferson,” Nelson said in a 2009 awards show tribute. “Everything he writes is a standard.”

Kristofferson, more comfortably than anyone, straddled the worlds of classic country music and Baby Boomer hippie culture. Janis Joplin was another close friend, and her howling rendition of Kristofferson's “Me and Bobby McGee” would become a hit soon after her death in 1970. It was probably the best known version of any Kristofferson song, and he would use her arrangement of it when he played the song live.

Kristofferson also embraced kindred spirits of younger generations, like Sinead O'Connor.

A critic of the Roman Catholic Church well before allegations of sexual abuse were widely reported, O’Connor was loudly booed at a Madison Square Garden tribute to Bob Dylan in 1992, two weeks after ripping up a picture of Pope John Paul II while appearing on “Saturday Night Live.”

Kristofferson would come out and walk her off stage in solidarity and solace. Years later, he recorded “Sister Sinead,” in which he wrote, “And maybe she’s crazy and maybe she ain’t, But so was Picasso and so were the saints.”