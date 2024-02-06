All sections
WorldOctober 1, 2024

Japan’s parliament elects Shigeru Ishiba, newly elected governing party leader, as prime minister

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament formally elected Shigeru Ishiba, head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, as the country’s new prime minister.

MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
Shigeru Ishiba, top, sits ahead of the extraordinary session of parliament's lower house Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, smiles as he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, attends a Cabinet meeting at his office in Tokyo before his resignation Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a Cabinet meeting at his office in Tokyo before his resignation Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
Japanese outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi talk ahead of the extraordinary session of parliament's lower house Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Lawmakers wait for the start of the extraordinary session at parliament's lower house Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stops as media members asked him to make a comment before he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stops as media members asked him to make a comment before he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stops as media members asked him to make a comment before he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, speaks as he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, front, is seen off as he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Ishiba was chosen as the governing Liberal Democratic Party’s leader on Friday to replace Fumio Kishida, who stepped down on Tuesday to pave the way.

Ishiba will announce his new Cabinet later in the day.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resigned with his Cabinet on Tuesday, paving the way for his likely successor Shigeru Ishiba to take office.

Kishida took office in 2021 but is leaving so his party can have a fresh leader after his government was dogged by scandals. Ishiba plans to call a parliamentary election for Oct. 27 after he is formally chosen as prime minister later in the day.

“I believe it is important to have the new administration get the public’s judgment as soon as possible,” Ishiba said Monday in announcing his plan to call a snap election. Opposition parties criticized Ishiba for allowing only a short period of time for his policies to be examined and discussed in parliament before the national election.

Ishiba was chosen as the governing Liberal Democratic Party’s leader on Friday to replace Kishida, who announced in August he would resign at the end of his three-year term.

Ishiba is assured of becoming prime minister later Tuesday in a vote by parliament because it is dominated by his party’s ruling coalition.

Kishida and his ministers stepped down at a Cabinet meeting in the morning, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said. Kishida left his office after a brief send-off ceremony in which he was presented a bouquet of red roses and applauded by his staff and former Cabinet members.

“As we face a critical moment in and outside the country, I earnestly hope key policies that will pioneer Japan's future will be powerfully pursued by the new Cabinet,” Kishida said in a statement, citing the need to bolster security amid a deepening global divide, such as Russia's war in Ukraine, while tackling a declining birthrate and population, as well as economic and political reforms at home.

Ishiba earlier announced his party's leaders ahead of naming his Cabinet, once he becomes prime minister. Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who came in third in the party leadership race, will head the party’s election task force. He is expected to name defense experts Takeshi Iwaya as foreign minister and Gen Nakatani as defense chief.

The majority of his Cabinet ministers, like Ishiba, are expected to be unaffiliated with factions led and controlled by party heavyweights, and none are from former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's powerful group linked to damaging scandals.

Ishiba's lack of stable power base could also mean a fragility of his government, and “could quickly collapse” even though Ishiba hopes to build up party unity as it prepares for the upcoming election, the liberal-leaning Asahi newspaper said.

The move is also seen as a revenge by Ishiba, who was largely pushed to the side during most of Abe's reign.

Ishiba has proposed an Asian version of the NATO military alliance and more discussion among regional partners about the use of the U.S. nuclear deterrence. He also suggested a more equal Japan-U.S. security alliance, including joint management of U.S. bases in Japan and having Japanese Self Defense Force bases in the United States.

Ishiba outlined his views in an article to the Hudson Institute last week. “The absence of a collective self-defense system like NATO in Asia means that wars are likely to break out because there is no obligation for mutual defense. Under these circumstances, the creation of an Asian version of NATO is essential to deter China by its Western allies,” he wrote.

Ishiba proposes combining of existing security and diplomatic groupings, such as the Quad and other bilateral and multilateral frameworks involving the United States, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and the Philippines.

He also noted that the Asian version of NATO can also consider sharing of the control of U.S. nuclear weapons in the region as a deterrence against growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

Ishiba on Friday stressed Japan needs to reinforce its security, noting recent violations of Japanese airspace by Russian and Chinese warplanes and repeated missile launches by North Korea.

He pledged to continue Kishida’s economic policy aimed at pulling Japan out of deflation and achieving real salary increases, while tackling challenges such as Japan’s declining birthrate and population and resilience to natural disasters.

The LDP has had a nearly unbroken tenure governing Japan since World War II. The party members may have seen Ishiba’s more centrist views as crucial in pushing back challenges by the liberal-leaning opposition and winning voter support as the party reels from corruption scandals that drove down Kishida’s popularity.

Ishiba, first elected to parliament in 1986, has served as defense minister, agriculture minister and in other key Cabinet posts, and was LDP secretary general under Abe.

___

Follow AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

