NEW YORK (AP) — Gavin Creel, a Broadway musical thater veteran who won a Tony Award for “Hello, Dolly!” and nominations for “Hair” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” died Monday of a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He was 48.

Publicist Matt Polk said Creel died at his home in Manhattan of metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma. He was diagnosed in July 2024.

Creel had a knack for Golden Age Broadway revivals, but he also performed in modern fare like the role of Dr. Pomatter in Sara Bareilles’ musical “Waitress” on Broadway in 2019 and on the West End in 2020. He won an Olivier Award for “The Book of Mormon.”

Composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda recalled that Creel was his first King George III when the soon-to-be-smash “Hamilton" was being workshopped: “He wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent. He is so loved and it is unimaginable that he’s no longer with us.”

Creel was raised in Findlay, Ohio, and graduated from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance. He toured and did regional work before landing the breakout role of Jimmy Smith, opposite then-fellow newcomer Sutton Foster, in the Broadway production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie." He also worked on Stephen Sondheim’s penultimate musical, “Bounce,” directed by Hal Prince.

He played Jean-Michel in the revival of “La Cage Aux Folles” in 2004 and returned to Broadway in 2009 as Claude Hooper Bukowski in the Public Theater’s revival of Hair.