WorldOctober 8, 2024

France’s minority government survives a no-confidence vote, 2 weeks after taking office

PARIS (AP) — France’s minority government survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, two weeks after taking office, getting over the first hurdle placed by left-wing lawmakers to bring down new conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

AP News, Associated Press
France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier delivers a speech at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier delivers a speech at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier gestures as delivers a speech at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier gestures as delivers a speech at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the French unbowed party show their voting cards during the speech Prime Minister Michel Barnier arrives at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Members of the French unbowed party show their voting cards during the speech Prime Minister Michel Barnier arrives at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen reacts during the speech of Prime Minister Michel Barnier at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen reacts during the speech of Prime Minister Michel Barnier at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The vote was a key test for Barnier, whose Cabinet is forced to rely on the far right’s good will to be able to stay in power.

The no-confidence motion was brought by a left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front. It received 197 votes, far from the 289 votes needed to pass. The far-right National Rally group, which counts 125 lawmakers, abstained from voting.

PARIS (AP) — France’s minority government is expected to survive a no-confidence vote on Tuesday in a test for new conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier, forced to rely on the far right’s good will to be able to stay in power.

It comes as Barnier's fragile government faces a major challenge to get a budget for next year approved with no majority at parliament.

Following June-July parliamentary elections, the National Assembly, France’s powerful lower house of parliament, is divided into three major blocs: the New Popular Front, Macron’s centrist allies and the far-right National Rally party. None of them won an outright majority.

The no-confidence motion was brought by 192 lawmakers of a left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front, composed of the hard-left France Unbowed, Socialists, Greens and Communists. It needs 289 votes to pass.

The far-right National Rally group, which counts 125 lawmakers, has said it would abstain from voting a no-confidence motion for now. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, herself a lawmaker, said she decided to “give a chance” to the government.

Barnier’s cabinet is mostly composed of members of his Republicans party and centrists from French President Emmanuel Macron’s alliance who altogether count just over 200 lawmakers.

Left-wing lawmakers denounced the choice of Barnier as prime minister as they were not given a chance to form a minority government, despite securing the most seats at the National Assembly. This government “is a denial of the result of the most recent legislative elections,” the motion read.

