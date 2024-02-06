EVANS, Ga. (AP) — After making up privately, former President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are using the aftermath of Hurricane Helene to put their détente on public display with a month to go before Election Day.

Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, and Kemp, a popular second-term governor, are slated to appear together Friday afternoon outside Augusta, Georgia, to tout recovery efforts after Helene made landfall in Florida and wrought widespread damage as it moved inland through Georgia and other states.

The appearance will take place at a public pavilion in the town of Evans, with Trump and Kemp surrounded by water, paper products and other relief supplies. It marks the latest turn in the two Republicans' contentious relationship tracing back to Trump's insistence that his 2020 election defeat was fraudulent and his repeated broadsides at Kemp for not helping him overturn Democrat Joe Biden's narrow victory in Georgia.

It also comes days after Kemp publicly disputed Trump's false assertions that Biden and his White House were not helping Georgia and other GOP-run states affected by the storm. Kemp told reporters plainly that Biden had called him personally and offered whatever assistance Georgia might need.

“The president just called me ... and I missed him and called him right back and he just said ‘Hey, what do you need?’ And I told him, you know, we’ve got what we need, we’ll work through the federal process,” Kemp said of Biden. “He offered if there are other things we need just to call him directly, which I appreciate that.”