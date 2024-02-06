ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando’s tourism machine began grinding to a halt Tuesday with at least two major theme parks and the main airport announcing closures ahead of Hurricane Milton ’s expected hit as a major storm in Florida.

Universal said it would close its theme parks and entertainment district at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday, canceling Halloween Horror Nights scheduled for both days.

SeaWorld Orlando also said it would close on Wednesday and Thursday.

The theme parks join Orlando International Airport, which said it would cease operations Wednesday morning. The airport is the nation’s seventh busiest and Florida’s most trafficked.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World said it was operating under normal conditions and planned, for now, only to close its campgrounds and rental cabins in wooded areas. The theme park said it would continue monitoring the weather and adjust accordingly.

The only indication at Disney Springs that a hurricane was coming was the closure of a hot air balloon ride. “Closed due to hurricane,” an electronic sign read. “Stay safe.”

All the other stores and restaurants in the outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex inside the resort were open and doing brisk business.

Milton, which is expected to come ashore Wednesday, threatened to ruin the vacations of tens of thousands of tourists at Disney World.

Nicole and Zeb Downs arrived on Monday after a 21-hour drive from Arkansas, expecting a 12-day Florida vacation with their three young sons. By Tuesday afternoon, they were contemplating packing up their car and heading back.