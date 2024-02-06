All sections
WorldSeptember 26, 2024

Detroit judge who put teen in handcuffs during field trip is demoted to speeding tickets

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit judge who was temporarily removed after

ED WHITE, Associated Press
FILE - Judge Kenneth King listens to testimony during a case in Detroit, Jan. 23, 2024. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP, File)
FILE - Judge Kenneth King listens to testimony during a case in Detroit, Jan. 23, 2024. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit judge who was temporarily removed after ordering a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip is back on the bench but assigned to speeding tickets and other relatively minor offenses.

Judge Kenneth King lost courtroom duties in August and was ordered into social-emotional training by the chief judge at 36th District Court. Instead of handling key hearings in major felonies, he returned this week to the court's traffic division.

“We appreciate his efforts in preparing for this role, and wish him success as he transitions into this new responsibility,” Judge William McConico said in a written statement.

King's attorney, Todd Perkins, said the judge is willing to work anywhere at the court.

“He truly understands and wholeheartedly embraces the concept of teamwork,” Perkins said Thursday.

King got in trouble for singling out a 15-year-old girl for falling asleep and having what he considered to be a bad attitude while she was visiting his courtroom with other teens.

He ordered Eva Goodman into jail clothes and handcuffs — all while the field trip was on a livestream video. King also threatened her in front of her peers with juvenile detention before releasing her.

The girl's mother, Latoreya Till, said she may have been tired because they don’t have a permanent address. King told TV stations that he apologized.

Till has filed a lawsuit, seeking more than $75,000 for "inflicting fear and severe emotional distress.”

___

Follow Ed White on X at https://twitter.com/edwritez

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

