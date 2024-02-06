BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Vigils, commemorations and acts of remembrance were planned across the world on Monday to mark one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel as world leaders called for an end to antisemitism and the release of Israeli hostages.

Last year's surprise cross-border attack, which killed about 1,200 people, caught Israel unprepared on a major Jewish holiday, shattering Israelis’ sense of security and putting many countries, already on edge over Russia's war in Ukraine, facing the prospect of another major conflict in the Middle East.

The nations of Europe, home to many Jewish and Muslim communities, have sought to tamp down both antisemitic and anti-Muslim sentiment in the wake of the Hamas attack and Israel’s subsequent war against the militants in Gaza, which has killed over 41,000 people and displaced around 1.9 million in the embattled coastal territory.

The German chancellery in Berlin was adorned with a yellow ribbon commemorating the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, around 100 of which remain in captivity, with many of them feared dead.

The names of the people killed and kidnapped in the attack on Israel were read out in front of the Brandenburg Gate starting at 5:29 a.m. local time in Germany, when Hamas’ onslaught began a year ago.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video message on Sunday that “with its abhorrent attack on Israel, Hamas at the same time caused a catastrophe for the Palestinian people.” He stressed the need for a cease-fire in Gaza and international efforts to avoid an even wider Mideast conflagration.

“We will never accept antisemitism and blind hatred of Israel," he said. “The full solidarity of our state goes to Jews here in Germany — and the solidarity of all decent people in our country.”

An inter-religious service at a Berlin church, addressed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, was planned for later Monday. Scholz was to attend a memorial event at a synagogue in Hamburg.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who has voiced strong support for Israel, commemorated the Oct. 7 anniversary by visiting the main synagogue in Rome and reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself.

She denounced the “latent and rampant antisemitism” she said has arisen since the Hamas attack, citing in particular pro-Palestinian protests in Italy this past weekend, some of which turned violent.

While asserting Israel’s lights to live safely within its borders, Meloni insisted it respect international law and lamented the devastation unleashed by Israeli forces in Gaza. She said Palestinians in Gaza had been “victims twice over: first of Hamas’ cynicism, which uses them as human shields, and then of Israeli military operations.”

As the current president of the Group of Seven, Italy will continue to work for an immediate cease-fire, “the release of Israeli hostages and the stabilization of the Israeli-Lebanese border through the full implementation of U.N. resolutions,” she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to social media Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks. “The pain remains, as vivid as it was a year ago. The pain of the Israeli people. Ours. The pain of wounded humanity," he said.

“We do not forget the victims, the hostages, or the families with broken hearts from absence or waiting. I send them our fraternal thoughts," Macron wrote on X.