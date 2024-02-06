LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have reached a settlement to finalize their divorce and avoid a forthcoming trial, six years after she first filed to end their marriage and years after both entered other long-term relationships.

The couple stipulated to the terms in a court filing Wednesday. It means that Tatum and Dewan will avoid a trial, scheduled to begin in December, over the splitting of assets and custody of their 13-year-old daughter, Everly. The proceedings may have made many of their private details public.

Details of the settlement were kept confidential under the agreement, which must still be approved by a judge.

Both have long been in other relationships, Tatum with actor and director Zoë Kravitz and Dewan with actor Steve Kazee, with whom she has had two children.

Both Dewan and Tatum began their careers as dancers in music videos. They met as co-stars of the 2006 dance movie “Step Up.” They married in July 2009.