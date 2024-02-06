All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 28, 2024

Biden calls the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror.

AP News, Associated Press
President Joe Biden speaks the the media after stepping off Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, to spend the weekend at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden speaks the the media after stepping off Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, to spend the weekend at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror.

The comments came after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed earlier Saturday that Nasrallah, one of the group’s founders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Biden noted that the operation to take out Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas’ massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a ‘northern front’ against Israel,” Biden said in a statement.

He also noted that Hezbollah under Nasrallah’s watch has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy