The world’s greatest stage is the sprawling Midtown Manhattan complex where leaders meet each year to discuss humanity’s future.

The United Nations' most powerful body — the Security Council — is paralyzed by disputes, so this year's most varied speeches were delivered before the 193-member General Assembly.

Like the 15-nation Security Council with its five vetoes, the UNGA devoted much time to the Middle East, Russia, Ukraine and Sudan. But the more democratic institution also turned global attention to topics little-known outside individual countries and regions.

A look at some of the issues that countries brought to the world stage — or ignored — during their time on the global stage:

Guatemala-Belize

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo spoke Tuesday and asserted that his country is moving beyond its dark past of U.S.-backed dictatorship, civil war and human-rights violations, saying that “corruption drowns its roots in a past of authoritarianism, repression and political violence … but we’re freeing ourselves.” He turned to Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, U.N. reform and migration before focusing on a definitively local issue, the longstanding border dispute between Guatemala and Belize.

Guatemala was a Spanish colony and Belize belonged to Great Britain until Guatemala won independence in 1821. Guatemala argues that it inherited Spain’s claim to some 4,200 square miles (11,000 square kilometers) administered by Belize. Essentially the country’s southern half, the area has nature reserves, farming villages, fishing towns and some Caribbean beaches. Belize rejects Guatemala’s claim on the land. Diplomatic relations and even air travel have suffered and five Guatemalans have died in shootings blamed on Belize.

But before the General Assembly, Arévalo cited the relative lack of bloodshed as an example for the world. “We’ve shown that the way of peace and respect for multilateral institutions is the most effective way to resolve international disputes,” he said.

North Macedonia

What's in a name? The archetypal local dispute. It centers on an ancient region divided by the modern national borders of Greece, Bulgaria and the country of North Macedonia.

That last name was adopted when the nation, population about 2.1 million, declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991. Greece and what the U.N. cumbersomely used to call the “Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia” went on to spar for nearly three decades. Greece said using “Macedonia” implied territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name and its ancient Greek heritage, not least as the birthplace of ancient warrior king Alexander the Great.

The name fight became “infamous as a difficult and irresolvable problem,” in the words of Zoran Zaev, the former prime minister of North Macedonia. Repeated rounds of U.N.-mediated negotiations proved fruitless until June 2018, when the government agreed to change the country’s name to North Macedonia. The switch took effect but the dispute slowed North Macedonia's integration into the EU.

Bulgaria now has the main objection, a more important stumbling block than the name disagreement. President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova told the General Assembly Thursday that “in conditions of conflict on European soil, the stagnation of European integration not only demotivates Macedonian citizens and slows down reforms, but also destabilizes the region of Southeast Europe, leaving room for the penetration of malignant imperial and great power influences.”

For decades, one of Cuba’s primary foreign-policy priorities has been ending the U.S. trade embargo on the island, and the country successfully dedicates much of its diplomacy to winning global critiques of the embargo.

According to Cuba’s U.N. mission, more than 25 countries addressed the embargo at this year’s UNGA and at least 11 leaders critiqued the U.S. inclusion of Cuba on the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, another sanction limiting international trade. Many of the countries that spoke have benefitted from another of Cuba’s trademark programs, sending its well-trained and highly educated doctors to developing countries across the world.