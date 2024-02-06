AP Week in Pictures: Global

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump holds his granddaughter Carolina Trump as he speaks at a campaign event at Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States President Joe Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Festival goer reach out for the first glasses of beer on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A model wears a creation as part of the Bottega Veneta Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis touches the belly of a newly married woman during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A participant smiles while holding a poster celebrating equality in marriage in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A blue sheet covers a body found lying on the side of a road in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe is displayed inside a shrine dedicated to Jesus Malverde, a folk saint viewed as the patron or protector of people involved in the drug trade, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian military medics of the Azov brigade move an injured comrade on a stretcher, at the stabilization point near Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biologist and filmmaker Ricardo Gomes collects trash in Guanabara Bay as part of World Cleanup Day activities, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Hannah-Kathryn Valles) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Faithful hold up their helmets to be blessed during the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alan Castaneda kisses his girlfriend Ingrid Flores prior an exhibition in memory of late Mexican pop star Juan Gabriel at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sierra Ferrell performs during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Kashmiri women queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote during the second phase of the assembly election in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents check the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks past a house hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Moreshet, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo//Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Municipality workers hang an Israeli flag over a damaged building that was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo//Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is treated in a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of former President Evo Morales march to the capital to protest the government of current President Luis Arce near El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Madonna stands at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) ASSOCIATED PRESS

American singer Ne-Yo performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A standup paddler follows the wake of a motor boat on the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Eva Longoria, left, and Daniela Alvarez wear creations as part of the L'Oreal Spring/Summer 2025 collection presented Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) ASSOCIATED PRESS

American singer Katy Perry during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Sept. 21,2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wilda Brooks of West Palm Beach, Fla., holds up a sign reading "We don't eat pets," during a rally by members of South Florida's Haitian-American community to condemn hate speech and misinformation about Haitian immigrants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) ASSOCIATED PRESS