WorldSeptember 27, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Sept. 20-26, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump holds his granddaughter Carolina Trump as he speaks at a campaign event at Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump holds his granddaughter Carolina Trump as he speaks at a campaign event at Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
United States President Joe Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
United States President Joe Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Festival goer reach out for the first glasses of beer on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Festival goer reach out for the first glasses of beer on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A model wears a creation as part of the Bottega Veneta Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation as part of the Bottega Veneta Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Pope Francis touches the belly of a newly married woman during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis touches the belly of a newly married woman during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A participant smiles while holding a poster celebrating equality in marriage in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A participant smiles while holding a poster celebrating equality in marriage in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A blue sheet covers a body found lying on the side of a road in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A blue sheet covers a body found lying on the side of a road in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe is displayed inside a shrine dedicated to Jesus Malverde, a folk saint viewed as the patron or protector of people involved in the drug trade, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe is displayed inside a shrine dedicated to Jesus Malverde, a folk saint viewed as the patron or protector of people involved in the drug trade, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Ukrainian military medics of the Azov brigade move an injured comrade on a stretcher, at the stabilization point near Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainian military medics of the Azov brigade move an injured comrade on a stretcher, at the stabilization point near Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Biologist and filmmaker Ricardo Gomes collects trash in Guanabara Bay as part of World Cleanup Day activities, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Hannah-Kathryn Valles)
Biologist and filmmaker Ricardo Gomes collects trash in Guanabara Bay as part of World Cleanup Day activities, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Hannah-Kathryn Valles)
Faithful hold up their helmets to be blessed during the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Faithful hold up their helmets to be blessed during the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Alan Castaneda kisses his girlfriend Ingrid Flores prior an exhibition in memory of late Mexican pop star Juan Gabriel at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Alan Castaneda kisses his girlfriend Ingrid Flores prior an exhibition in memory of late Mexican pop star Juan Gabriel at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Sierra Ferrell performs during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Sierra Ferrell performs during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Kashmiri women queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote during the second phase of the assembly election in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Kashmiri women queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote during the second phase of the assembly election in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Residents check the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Residents check the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A woman walks past a house hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Moreshet, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo//Ariel Schalit)
A woman walks past a house hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Moreshet, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo//Ariel Schalit)
Municipality workers hang an Israeli flag over a damaged building that was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo//Ariel Schalit)
Municipality workers hang an Israeli flag over a damaged building that was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo//Ariel Schalit)
A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is treated in a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is treated in a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Supporters of former President Evo Morales march to the capital to protest the government of current President Luis Arce near El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Supporters of former President Evo Morales march to the capital to protest the government of current President Luis Arce near El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Madonna stands at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Madonna stands at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
American singer Ne-Yo performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
American singer Ne-Yo performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A standup paddler follows the wake of a motor boat on the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A standup paddler follows the wake of a motor boat on the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Eva Longoria, left, and Daniela Alvarez wear creations as part of the L'Oreal Spring/Summer 2025 collection presented Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Eva Longoria, left, and Daniela Alvarez wear creations as part of the L'Oreal Spring/Summer 2025 collection presented Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
American singer Katy Perry during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Sept. 21,2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
American singer Katy Perry during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Sept. 21,2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Wilda Brooks of West Palm Beach, Fla., holds up a sign reading "We don't eat pets," during a rally by members of South Florida's Haitian-American community to condemn hate speech and misinformation about Haitian immigrants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Wilda Brooks of West Palm Beach, Fla., holds up a sign reading "We don't eat pets," during a rally by members of South Florida's Haitian-American community to condemn hate speech and misinformation about Haitian immigrants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
The sun sets behind high tension power lines, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The sun sets behind high tension power lines, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sept. 20-26, 2024

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, festival goers in Munich reach out for the first glasses of beer and Pope Francis touches the belly of a newly married woman. The faithful hold up their helmets to be blessed, Madonna stands at the end of a fashion show in Italy and the sun sets behind high tension power lines in Los Angeles.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

