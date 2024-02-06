THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — The Villages, one of the world’s largest retirement communities, has long been known as a conservative stronghold. In the past, left-leaning residents of the central Florida enclave tended to keep their views to themselves, fearing they might be kicked out of their golf group, excluded from the mahjong club, or disinvited from a neighborhood pool party.

But Vice President Kamala Harris’ emergence as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate has given the small, but enthusiastic group a boost of confidence and a push into the light.

“They are beginning to realize that they have a voice and they can use it,” said Diane Foley, president of the Villages Democratic Club, which has seen its membership nearly double since the 2020 election cycle, to around 1,500 people.

Prior to that time, she noted, “Democrats have been inclined to be quiet and to not broadcast their political preferences because we were so overwhelmed by the Republican party."

Parades of golf carts decorated in support of Harris have rolled through the streets, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff recently paid a visit. Meanwhile, Democrats opting to wear a T-shirt or put up a lawn sign in favor of Harris have had neighbors approach them with relief, saying, “We thought we were the only ones.”