All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 7, 2024

Anti-Israel protesters pitch encampment outside Jewish Democrat's Ohio home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Masked anti-Israel demonstrators escalated their harassment of a Jewish congressman on the eve of Monday’s anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack, pitching an encampment outside Ohio Democratic Rep.

JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press
FILE - Rep.-elect Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, arrives for an event in Washington, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
FILE - Rep.-elect Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, arrives for an event in Washington, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Masked anti-Israel demonstrators escalated their harassment of a Jewish congressman on the eve of Monday’s anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack, pitching an encampment outside Ohio Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman ’s Cincinnati residence.

Landsman said Monday that the protesters arrived outside his home early Sunday. By evening, they set up tents, cots and sleeping bags in the road and spent the night harassing him and his family members, forcing them to secure a police escort in order to enter and exit safely, the congressman said.

“On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the October 7th terror attacks, when Jews were brutally murdered and kidnapped, these people came to the home of a Jewish family at night, dressed in all black and fully masked," Landsman said in a statement. He said that he and his daughter would be forced to navigate the encampment in order to attend an Oct. 7 service later Monday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The group, Midwest Direct Action 4 Pali!, shared a video of the demonstration on Instagram. The video showed masked participants in black marching down the street in front of Landsman's home. Their faces were obscured as they carried white bundles that resembled shrouded bodies and brandished banners representing the numbers in the death toll. The group remained on site Monday, Landman's office said.

“On the eve of the one year mark since the beginning of the genocide in Palestine, local activists in Cincinnati have gathered outside Congressman Greg Landsman’s house to denounce his votes to conceal the death toll and continue funding mass murder in Gaza,” the group said in its post. “We mark in solemn vigil that we will not rest until the genocide is over and Palestine is free.”

It's not the first time Landsman and his district have been targeted since the conflict began. Just a month into the conflict, protestors placed a poster outside a building near Landsman's district office with his photo and the phrase “This Ken supports genocide,” alongside other inflammatory language.

In July, Landsman toured the Covedale Cemetery Complex in Cincinnati, where 176 Jewish gravestones had been toppled.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting ...
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
WorldOct. 17
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy