A year of blood and anguish: The Mideast war in AP photos

Rockets are fired toward Israel from Gaza, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Blood is splattered in a child's room following a massive Hamas militant attack in Kibbutz Nir Oz, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers walk by civilians killed by Palestinian militants in Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The site of the Nova music festival where revelers were killed and kidnapped on Oct. 7 during the cross-border attack by Hamas militants is seen near Kibbitz Reim, southern Israel, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israelis killed by Hamas militants lie on the road near Sderot, Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel toward the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alerruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sivan, the mother of Israeli soldier Sgt. Dolev Malca, screams as she salutes her son during his funeral in Shlomi, northern Israel, on the border with Lebanon, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in front of the morgue in Deir al Balah, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from northern Israel toward Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child is carried from the rubble of a building after an airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Palestinian reacts as a child is carried from the rubble of a building after an airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The bodies of a father and his child killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, lie in front of the morgue at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israelis take cover from the incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli Lt. Col. Ido Ben Anat stands in an apartment during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in central Israel, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Antonio Macías' mother cries over her son's body covered with the Israeli flag at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman mourns the covered bodies of her child and her husband killed in an Israeli army bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in the hospital in Khan Younis, Tuesday Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers stand by a truck packed with bound and blindfolded Palestinian detainees, in Gaza, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Moti Milrod, Haaretz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli female soldiers pose for a photo on a position on the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians take food from a humanitarian aid truck as it crosses into the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians line up for a meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People stand in front of a gate at the Nitzana border crossing with Egypt in southern, Israel, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, protesting against the humanitarian aid to enter Gaza until all the hostages are released. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Al-Rabaya family break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan outside their home destroyed by the Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip play next to the border with Egypt, in Rafah, southern Gaza, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Faten Mreish holds her son's body at a hospital morgue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Aug. 28, 2024, after he and others were killed in an Israeli bombardment. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians are treated at the Khan Younis hospital after being wounded during an Israeli army bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mohammad Shouman carries the body of his daughter, Masa, who was killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, during her funeral in Rafah, southern Gaza, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bulldozer unloads the bodies of Palestinians killed in fighting with Israel and turned over by the Israeli military during a mass funeral in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers move on armored personnel carriers (APC) near the Israeli-Gaza border as smoke rises to the sky in the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians flee from the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza after an Israeli ground and air offensive on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip, on the outskirts of Gaza City, during the ongoing Israeli bombardment on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, and calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers stand at the entrance of a tunnel where the military says six Israeli hostages were recently killed by Hamas militants, in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ambulances are seen on a road near an Israeli forces tank during an Israeli army ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers escort the media to a tunnel found underneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Israel says that Hamas militants sought cover on the grounds of the hospital and used the tunnel for military purposes. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Red Cross vehicle carrying Israeli hostages drives by at the Gaza Strip crossing into Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hostage Luis Har, left, is hugged by relatives after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip, at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (Israeli Army via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to the hospital in Deir al Balah on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza wave photos of their loved ones and the Israeli and U.S. flags during a protest calling for their return, outside a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and families of hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aseel al-Titi, wearing a Hamas headband, a former Palestinian prisoner who was released by the Israeli authorities, is greeted by friends and family members in Balata, a Palestinian refugee camp in Nablus, West Bank, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners from the Druze minority surround the bodies of some of the 12 children and teens killed in a rocket strike at a soccer field, in the village of Majdal Shams at the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ultra-Orthodox Jews observe part of an intercepted ballistic missile that fell in the desert near the city of Arad, Israel, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/ Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli soldier covered in a prayer shawl prays at a mobile artillery position in northern Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two women take a selfie next to newly painted graffiti of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah a day after Hezbollah confirmed its leader was killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman reads the Quran at the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hussein, brother of Hezbollah fighter Ali Hassan al-Atat, who was killed by an Israeli strike, lies on top of his brother's coffin during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS