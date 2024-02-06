“There is no me without her,” Tim Tarrillion says of his wife, Tammy Tarrillion, and it’s true. Throughout 45 years of marriage, the couple has weathered many hardships together, with their faith pulling them through.

Their medical difficulties started in 2016. After having a headache for a couple of months, Tim went to bed early one night; when Tammy came into the room, he wasn’t breathing or responding. He went to the hospital in Perryville, Mo., where they told him an aneurysm had burst in his brain and transferred him to Cape Girardeau by ambulance, because a storm prevented them from flying to St. Louis.

There, they decided to fly him to St. Louis; there was a 20-minute window within the storm that was safe to get the helicopter in the air. They did, and when he got to St. Louis, the surgeon had just landed at the airport from being out of the country; he came straight to the hospital and performed the surgery.

Tim spent three weeks nonresponsive in the hospital after having the surgery. Tammy says she lived in the waiting room of the hospital praying for a miracle. Three weeks after the aneurysm when Tim was still nonresponsive in intensive care, the doctor told Tammy that Tim would remain in a vegetative state and suggested she take him off of life support. She told the doctor she is Catholic, was praying the rosary and had “a little more praying to do;” she didn’t feel like God had told her what would happen with Tim yet.

She asked that Tim stay in the hospital for a couple more days. That happened on a Thursday; on Saturday when she walked into Tim’s room, his eyes were open.

“You never give up. You never give up with your faith,” Tammy says. “You have to believe. And even we all have doubts.”

Unable to walk, talk or write after three weeks in intensive care at the hospital, Tim spent two weeks relearning these skills and three total weeks in rehab before going home. While he had been in the hospital, the doctor had found a second brain aneurysm, which they operated on in January 2017. Tim didn’t take the doctor’s recommendations for care seriously, though, and in February 2017, he had a seizure that put him back in the hospital for five days.

When he got out of the hospital, he attended the closing ceremony at a Cursillo retreat for one of his daughters in Spring 2017; there, people he had never met before told him they had been praying for him and that he was a miracle. He wanted to be around these people more and become a part of their movement of faith, so he began working on the spiritual team or in the kitchen on every men’s weekend retreat he could.

These experiences in the hospital and being around people who prayed for him awakened Tim’s faith, and he began seeking out opportunities to grow in his relationship with God: Although raised Catholic, he says he didn’t take his faith seriously until this point in his life. Feeling God saved him for a purpose, he talked with the priest at his parish who told him he wouldn’t miss God’s call.

While volunteering on a mission trip with the faith organization Vincentian Marian Youth SEMO, the witness of the young people to God’s joy, he says, changed him.

“There was like 75 kids on that mission trip, and to see them at night, you knew they was all there with God’s love, having a great time. I’m like, ‘[Wow], when I was your age, it was beer, marijuana and music. It wasn’t [being wrapped in God’s glory].’ And it just amazed me. Totally amazed me,” Tim says. “So then I just started joining men’s group. I wanted to grab all the Jesus stuff I could. … I know God wants us to love him, I know we’re made to love him and worship him. … I live to worship him.”

Tim says the health trials that led him to faith had a purpose.

“I think God emptied me at that point,” Tim says of his time in the hospital. “Well, he knows our story. And he knew what I had to face yet: this one [with my wife’s cancer diagnosis], loss of my son, another. And he emptied me and started filling me back up with him, so I can accept and deal with this.”

In 2022, Tim and Tammy’s son Timothy, who struggled with addiction, died in a car accident. Tim says this was “a salvation” for him; he’d been praying for God to heal his son by whatever means necessary, and this was the answer to that prayer.

Tammy says although it was painful, they persevered in their faith.