All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
HealthOctober 9, 2024

Survivor Stories: Theresa Taylor utilizes food insecurity experience to become advocate for those who are hungry

Theresa Taylor discusses her own experience with food insecurity and how this motivates her to serve on an action council with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, as well as attend the Elevating Voices Power Summit hosted by Feeding America in D.C.

Amanda Flinn
story image illustation

Theresa Taylor’s experiences with food insecurity started at a young age. Growing up in Bernie, Mo., she remembers her family getting assistance from local food banks and churches. Her dad was on Social Security, and her mom worked part-time as a waitress. Their combined income for a family of six wasn’t enough to make ends meet. Taylor married at 18, but after her husband Michael lost his job, they moved to Tennessee to stay with family. Within two years, they were living out of their car.

“Money was tight,” Taylor says. “We didn’t have a place to cook, so we’d go to Family Dollar or Dollar General to get easy food; stuff you could carry in a backpack.”

Taylor visited the welfare office and reached out to local churches for assistance. She had worked at Sonic in the past, and people at the church helped her get re-hired at a different location. Aware of her situation, the manager allowed Taylor to wash her uniform at work. While the income helped, they were still without a home.

In 1983, they moved back to Missouri. Taylor worked as a CNA at a nursing home in Dexter, Mo., and on the chicken farm at the Tyson Foods plant, which she lived close enough to, to walk to work. Due to her husband’s health, he remained unemployed. They had two children and were struggling to keep up.

“I was trying to figure out how to budget food,” Taylor says. “I had to forget my pride. It didn’t bother me. I asked the churches [for assistance] again.”

After a stay in Texas where Taylor’s husband passed away, she settled in Sikeston, Mo., in 2009. Now, as a widow on a limited income, Taylor gets a monthly food box from the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. The supply of beans, rice, dried milk, healthy cereals, canned fruits and vegetables reduces the number of tough decisions she has to make daily or weekly.

“The box of food makes [my money] stretch,” Taylor says. “I don’t have to decide between medicine and food.”

Last year, while in line to receive food, Taylor learned about an action council helping to solve food insecurity issues within Southeast Missouri. Taylor took the information and showed up to the next meeting. Since then, she has been working with the council, the Sikeston police chief and the Scott County Transit Authority to address the current needs in the community and to discuss possible solutions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In June, Taylor traveled as one of 50 neighbor-advocates chosen to attend the Elevating Voices Power Summit hosted by Feeding America in Washington, D.C., a “nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and community-based organizations in the United States working to create a future where no one is hungry,” according to feedingamerica.org. Natasha Goolsby, community outreach coordinator at Southeast Missouri Food Bank, accompanied Taylor. Throughout the four days, Taylor sat in on advocacy training sessions, had conversations with decision-makers and built connections with peers nationwide.

At the summit, Taylor met Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, who shared that “food is medicine; if you’re not getting the right foods, you’re not going to be healthy.” But flying on an airplane for the first time, a bucket-list item for Taylor, came in as a close second highlight of the trip.

“I was scared to death, scared of heights,” Taylor says. “But [Goolsby] put me by the window, so I could take pictures, and we had the best pilot in the world. It was smooth sailing.”

As an advocate, she wants to see more people get involved with the food banks and have a heart for the homeless, the elderly and others dealing with food insecurity. According to Taylor, it’s an issue that “affects the whole neighborhood. And with the prices of everything going up, it hurts. You’re not getting more food stamps.”

Because of this, Taylor pays attention to the people around her, those who live nearby or are just passing through. If she sees someone with a backpack, she takes notice. Sometimes, she stops for a conversation or runs into the store for a granola bar, water or juice. If she has $5, she often gives it.

As a Christian and fellow human, Taylor believes all people deserve respect.

“While the Israelites were wandering around for 40 years, God supplied them with food,” Taylor says. “I’ve been there. I’ve been homeless. If there’s anything I can do to help, I will.”

Hear Theresa Taylor tell her story in her own words Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Survivor Stories event at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event starts at 5:30 p.m. Reserve your complimentary ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/survivor-stories-tickets-1014912770417.

Story Tags
Survivor Stories
Food Insecurity
Advocacy
Southeast Missouri Food Bank
Faith
Advertisement
Related
HealthOct. 15
USDA launches an internal investigation into the deadly Boar...
HealthOct. 11
KC Chiefs owners fund ad campaign opposing Missouri abortion...
HealthOct. 10
Missourians to vote on paid sick leave, minimum wage hike ne...
HealthOct. 10
October was declared Safe Sleep Month in Mo. to prevent infa...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mental health prioritized at Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting
HealthOct. 10
Mental health prioritized at Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting
Feeling stressed about the election? Here's what some are doing and what they say you can do too
HealthOct. 9
Feeling stressed about the election? Here's what some are doing and what they say you can do too
Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to host Freedom Festival on Oct. 18
HealthOct. 9
Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to host Freedom Festival on Oct. 18
Survivor Stories: Susan Winkler lives life to the fullest with multiple sclerosis
HealthOct. 9
Survivor Stories: Susan Winkler lives life to the fullest with multiple sclerosis
Survivor Stories: Jessica Kooyer helps others find positive mindset through faith while battling breast cancer
HealthOct. 9
Survivor Stories: Jessica Kooyer helps others find positive mindset through faith while battling breast cancer
Survivor Stories: Tim and Tammy Tarrillion practice faith through brain aneurysms, loss of son and cancer
HealthOct. 8
Survivor Stories: Tim and Tammy Tarrillion practice faith through brain aneurysms, loss of son and cancer
CDC conducting extensive probe into bird flu contracted by Missouri resident
HealthOct. 7
CDC conducting extensive probe into bird flu contracted by Missouri resident
Political rivals agree medical debt is urgent issue
HealthOct. 7
Political rivals agree medical debt is urgent issue
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy