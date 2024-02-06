The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.

No on 3

This is regarding Amendment 3. I am urging voters to think hard about this issue. If this amendment passes, abortion will be permitted up until delivery, and in some cases after delivery. In my estimation this is murder. It will allow minors to have gender changes and abortions without parental knowledge or permission. There would be no repercussions for a botched procedure. Please vote no to Amendment 3, and encourage your friends to do the same. Let's save our babies and children.

Mentally disabled comment

Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a mentally disabled person. This is a huge insult to people who are really mentally disabled and are struggling with their mental health. It also shows that Trump is so stupid he’s admitting he lost the debate to someone who he thinks is mentally disabled. I guess he doesn’t see the irony in what he said.

Soft landing

The Federal Reserve talks about a soft landing for the economy. Our grandchildren will be guaranteed to not have a soft landing.

Go Chiefs

Here we go again. We're going to see just how great Patrick Mahomes can be. He and the defense led the team to a Superbowl victory last year without much help from the receivers. Only Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce were dependable. Well, Kelce is older. Rice is now injured, probably out for the year. So, what's going to happen next? Go Chiefs!

School safety

From 2000 to 2020 there have been 515 shooting deaths in schools. During that same time, not a single student was killed by a drag queen or a controversial book. So why are Republicans determined to ban them but not lifting a finger to ban assault weapons?

My choice for president

Kamala Harris wants to move forward to full socialism. Donald Trump wants to go back to the United States we all grew up in. A country of the people for the people and by the people. A country that supports and believes in the Constitution. My support and vote will go to Trump because we actually only have one choice.

Hurricane blame

I’m waiting for Trump to tell his MAGA base that hurricane Helene wouldn’t have happened if he had been president.