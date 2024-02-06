All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionSeptember 27, 2024

Purcell: Candidates are supporting the trades

In a noisy 2024 election, a positive trend is emerging: growing support for young people entering the trades. As focus shifts from four-year degrees to two-year colleges and vocational training, the benefits are becoming clear.

Tom Purcell
Tom Purcell

There aren’t many positives to come out of a very noisy 2024 election, but here’s one: There’s growing support to get young people into the trades.

According to MSN, the prior two election cycles included battles over proposals to make a four-year college education free, or at least more affordable, but this year the emphasis is on two-year colleges and the trades.

Now that’s a great shift in thinking.

I’ve written about this subject many times over the years, as massive college debt has increasingly saddled young people with a huge monthly burden.

As Mike Rowe has long pointed out, high school counselors and parents have long pushed college degrees as the best alternative, but that trend began to shift a good 15 years ago.

One Washington Post article shared the stories of young people who, after receiving college diplomas, chose to get into the trades.

One 29-year-old fellow in Washington, D.C. — he had a degree from Notre Dame — became an electrician rather than attend law school and suffer in paper-pusher hell.

Around 2010, the Post said that more 20-somethings were forgoing the white-collar world to become plumbers, electricians, mechanics and carpenters — a trend that will benefit us all if it continues and it should.

Look, this country was designed by people who worked with their hands.

Ben Franklin started off as a printer’s apprentice, a messy job. His trade helped him master communication, business management, politics, human nature.

George Washington, a farmer, toiled in his gardens to crossbreed the perfect plant. He was forever trying new ways to cultivate and harvest his crops.

Many of our Founders were farmers. They were humbled by the unforgiving realities of nature.

Hands-on labor made them sensible and innovative. Their good sense is evident in the practicality of the U.S. Constitution.

We have lost touch with such common sense.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The shift happened over many years, of course. Industrialization moved Americans to the cities and, gradually, to paper-pushing jobs in the service-industry.

Now we’re a country of white-collar snobs with an underdeveloped understanding of how things work.

Consider this important white-collar maxim: “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with BS.”

I’ve seen highly skilled BS-ers establish long white-collar careers without producing anything of any value.

Blue-collar workers cannot BS their way through their work.

An electrician mixes up the hot wire and ground wire only once.

A carpenter is kept honest by his level — he measures twice, cuts once.

A plumber’s skill is evident when the water valve is opened and the pipes don’t leak.

Blue collar workers have no choice but to develop horse sense — to develop efficient ways to solve real problems.

This common-sense, problem-solving wisdom eventually seeps into our public discourse and eventually demands that real people with real ideas are the people we elect to represent us.

I hope more college-educated folks leave the white-collar world to become skilled laborers.

I hope we stop glamorizing careers on Wall Street, the legal profession and many other paper-pushing careers.

I hope more people use their hands to produce something of value every day — and use their practical, decision-making skills to resolve other challenges we face.

That’s the only way to build a great republic — or, to paraphrase Ben Franklin, keep one.

Story Tags
columnist syndicated
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying
OpinionOct. 16
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying
Smith: The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy