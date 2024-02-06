Purcell: Candidates are supporting the trades

There aren’t many positives to come out of a very noisy 2024 election, but here’s one: There’s growing support to get young people into the trades.

According to MSN, the prior two election cycles included battles over proposals to make a four-year college education free, or at least more affordable, but this year the emphasis is on two-year colleges and the trades.

Now that’s a great shift in thinking.

I’ve written about this subject many times over the years, as massive college debt has increasingly saddled young people with a huge monthly burden.

As Mike Rowe has long pointed out, high school counselors and parents have long pushed college degrees as the best alternative, but that trend began to shift a good 15 years ago.

One Washington Post article shared the stories of young people who, after receiving college diplomas, chose to get into the trades.

One 29-year-old fellow in Washington, D.C. — he had a degree from Notre Dame — became an electrician rather than attend law school and suffer in paper-pusher hell.

Around 2010, the Post said that more 20-somethings were forgoing the white-collar world to become plumbers, electricians, mechanics and carpenters — a trend that will benefit us all if it continues and it should.

Look, this country was designed by people who worked with their hands.

Ben Franklin started off as a printer’s apprentice, a messy job. His trade helped him master communication, business management, politics, human nature.

George Washington, a farmer, toiled in his gardens to crossbreed the perfect plant. He was forever trying new ways to cultivate and harvest his crops.

Many of our Founders were farmers. They were humbled by the unforgiving realities of nature.

Hands-on labor made them sensible and innovative. Their good sense is evident in the practicality of the U.S. Constitution.

We have lost touch with such common sense.