Parker: What we must learn from Trump shooting

We now have, as we would expect, a tsunami of commentary regarding the horrible assassination attempt on Donald Trump. It is not trivial to observe that at least the good news is that just about everyone agrees what happened is very bad and not an encouraging sign about the state of our nation.

After that point of agreement, we have many different and diverging opinions about who or what is to blame. Republicans, Democrats, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, etc., etc.

This act of violence against Donald Trump is, unfortunately, not a one-off in our nation today.

Rarely do we open the news and not read about murders, too often mass murders, to which we cannot even clearly ascribe a motive except that of a deranged individual looking for the supreme venting of his or her frustrations.

What strikes home about an assassination attempt of a political leader is not just the public position of the individual, but that we know who the victim is. We may be moved by news and statistics. But once a human face is put on a tragedy, once it is no longer just a dry statistic, it takes on a different dimension.

Once the human condition is before us, we start asking serious questions.

I believe Donald Trump was honest and sincere in his Truth Social post saying that "it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."

The late Claremont Institute scholar Harry V. Jaffa noted the importance of understanding the words in the Constitution's preamble, that its purpose is to "secure the blessings of liberty."

"A blessing," writes Jaffa, is "what is good in the eyes of God. It is a good whose possession — by the common understanding of mankind — belongs properly only to those who deserve it."

And Jaffa continues to remind us that the founders concluded the Declaration of Independence saying, "And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the Protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor."