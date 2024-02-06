All sections
OpinionSeptember 19, 2024

Vote no on Amendment 3

Vote No on Amendment 3," urges Dr. Richard A. Martin, arguing the abortion bill would embed Roe vs Wade into Missouri's constitution at taxpayer expense, and advocating for the rights of unborn children.

The abortion bill will codify or make as part of the Missouri Constitution Roe vs. Wade at taxpayers' expense. Women deserve more credit and more respect than this, and future helpless little citizens have their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness protected.

Don’t help cover one transgression with a greater one; there are and will be better alternatives. In Jeremiah 1:5, God says: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I consecrated you." Can you imagine terminating Jeremiah?

God help us all! Vote no on Amendment 3.

DR. RICHARD A. MARTIN, Cape Girardeau

Letter to the Editor
