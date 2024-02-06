Vote no on Amendment 3

The abortion bill will codify or make as part of the Missouri Constitution Roe vs. Wade at taxpayers' expense. Women deserve more credit and more respect than this, and future helpless little citizens have their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness protected.

Don’t help cover one transgression with a greater one; there are and will be better alternatives. In Jeremiah 1:5, God says: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I consecrated you." Can you imagine terminating Jeremiah?