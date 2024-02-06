Another unwell person sought to kill Donald Trump, according to the FBI and other officials. We should all be grateful that no one was hurt, and that the Secret Service and local law enforcement appear to have done their jobs properly.

I'm also grateful to former President Trump for assigning blame for the foiled assassination attempt to Democratic rhetoric, specifically that of "Biden and Harris." On Monday, he told Fox News Digital, "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out."

Why am I grateful to Trump? For starters, because he saved me an enormous amount of time. I planned to address this claim using examples from Trump boosters. "Dems Still in 'Stop Hitler' Incitement Mode" read one headline at Breitbart.com before it got muted. But collecting such quotes — often from second- or third-rate MAGA sycophants and apologists — is tedious and it requires arguing with people I'd rather not elevate by taking seriously.

But here we have the claim stated concisely by the presidential candidate — and target — himself. Even better, it contains the fundamental cynicism and hypocrisy of much lengthier versions of this talking point.

Trump believes that the "threat to democracy" charge against him is inciting people to violence. This could be possible, though there is little evidence that the would-be assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July was motivated by politics; the latest assailant, a one-time Trump supporter turned critic, certainly seems to have been very political, whatever his specific motivation.

Still, in a country of 337 million people, it's always going to be the case that some tiny fraction of unwell people will be motivated to violence by "extreme" claims.

And here's the problem with the argument as it's made by Trump and his defenders. They are not against allegedly violence-inciting, rhetorical extremism, they're against such rhetoric deployed against Trump. Similar rhetoric targeting Biden and Harris is just fine.

Go back and look at Trump's complaint. "They are the ones that are destroying the country," he insists. Later he adds, "It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat."