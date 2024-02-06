PARIS (AP) — Marena Whittle had nine points and Alex Wilson scored eight, capped by a 2-pointer that lifted Australia to a 21-19 win over Germany on Wednesday in women’s 3x3 basketball pool play at the Paris Olympics.

Wilson made a basket to put Australia up by 2 with just over a minute left before Svenja Brunckhorst hit a 2-point shot for Germany to tie it at 19-all.

On the next possession, Wilson drained the 2-pointer to lift Australia to the victory with 46 seconds left after the team lost to Canada in its first Olympic game Tuesday.

“I live for those moments,” Wilson said. “You practice that growing up as a kid and as you get older those are the type of shots that you want to take. So I look for those moments as a player.”

Sonja Greinacher had nine points and four rebounds to lead Germany, which beat the defending champion U.S. on Tuesday.

Australia made 5 of 8 free throws in a game in which Germany had just two attempts.

The game was tied at 13-all with about 3 1/2 minutes to go before Australia used a 5-2 run, with two free throws from Wilson, to take an 18-15 lead.

Greinacher got Germany within 1 with a 2-pointer after that to set up the exciting finish.

CANADA 21, CHINA 11

Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon had seven points each as Canada improved to 2-0 in pool play with a victory over China.