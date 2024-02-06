All sections
olympicsJuly 31, 2024

Wilson's big shot lifts Australia over Germany 21-19 in 3x3 basketball pool play at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Marena Whittle had nine points and Alex Wilson scored eight, capped by a 2-pointer that lifted Australia to a 21-19 win over Germany on Wednesday in women’s 3x3 basketball pool play at the

KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
Australia's, from left, Anneli Maley, Marena Whittle, Alex Wilson and Lauren Mansfield celebrate their victory as Germany's Marie Reichert looks on, in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Germany and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Australia's, from left, Anneli Maley, Marena Whittle, Alex Wilson and Lauren Mansfield celebrate their victory as Germany's Marie Reichert looks on, in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Germany and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Germany's Sonja Greinacher, center, battles for the ball with Australia's Anneli Maley as Australia's Lauren Mansfield looks to support, in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Germany and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Germany's Sonja Greinacher, center, battles for the ball with Australia's Anneli Maley as Australia's Lauren Mansfield looks to support, in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Germany and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Canada's Kacie Bosch, center, celebrates her teams win with Paige Crozon, left, and Katherine Plouffe in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Canada and China at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Canada's Kacie Bosch, center, celebrates her teams win with Paige Crozon, left, and Katherine Plouffe in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Canada and China at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Dimeo van der Horst of the Netherlands, left, vies with Latvia's Zigmars Raimo in the men's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Latvia and the Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Dimeo van der Horst of the Netherlands, left, vies with Latvia's Zigmars Raimo in the men's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Latvia and the Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Canada's Kacie Bosch, left, vies with China's Wang Lili in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Canada and China at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Canada's Kacie Bosch, left, vies with China's Wang Lili in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Canada and China at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

PARIS (AP) — Marena Whittle had nine points and Alex Wilson scored eight, capped by a 2-pointer that lifted Australia to a 21-19 win over Germany on Wednesday in women’s 3x3 basketball pool play at the Paris Olympics.

Wilson made a basket to put Australia up by 2 with just over a minute left before Svenja Brunckhorst hit a 2-point shot for Germany to tie it at 19-all.

On the next possession, Wilson drained the 2-pointer to lift Australia to the victory with 46 seconds left after the team lost to Canada in its first Olympic game Tuesday.

“I live for those moments,” Wilson said. “You practice that growing up as a kid and as you get older those are the type of shots that you want to take. So I look for those moments as a player.”

Sonja Greinacher had nine points and four rebounds to lead Germany, which beat the defending champion U.S. on Tuesday.

Australia made 5 of 8 free throws in a game in which Germany had just two attempts.

The game was tied at 13-all with about 3 1/2 minutes to go before Australia used a 5-2 run, with two free throws from Wilson, to take an 18-15 lead.

Greinacher got Germany within 1 with a 2-pointer after that to set up the exciting finish.

CANADA 21, CHINA 11

Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon had seven points each as Canada improved to 2-0 in pool play with a victory over China.

Canada defeated Australia in its opening game on Tuesday.

“It’s great to have two wins to start the tournament,” Crozon said. “China is an awesome team, so big, so physical.”

Crozon made five of Canada’s first six points as the team raced out to a 6-1 lead.

A basket by Jiyuan Wan got China within four points with about five minutes left before a 6-2 spurt extended Canada’s lead to 16-8. Plouffe made four free throws in that stretch.

China was done in by poor long-range shooting, going 1 for 8, while Canada made five of its 12 attempts.

Mingling Chen had five points to lead China after the team beat France in overtime in its first game.

Despite winning its first two games, Canada is still looking for improvement.

“I really think we have to clean up some things defensively, and then just be clear on our defensive exchanges,” Crozon said.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

