DENVER (AP) — It took time, patience and months of therapy before Jacqui Stevenson could leave behind the anxiety and suicidal thoughts stemming from an ordeal involving her childhood swim coach that stretched out for more than two decades.

A glance at her phone earlier this month forced some of those feelings back to the surface.

"I checked my email and just had a total panic attack,” Stevenson said.

The Feb. 12 email from general counsel Jessica Perrill began: “I’m reaching out about a recent incident involving the investigator who was assigned to your U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) case, Jason Krasley.”

Thus began an angst-infused spiral for Stevenson, whose story serves as a bracing example of the potentially devastating ripple effect the former police officer-turned-SafeSport investigator’s arrest for sex crimes — and the center’s response to it — can have on the people whose cases he handled.

Before receiving the email, Stevenson had viewed Krasley, a former vice cop at the Allentown, Pennsylvania, police department, as the only person who really had her back when she reported abuse in December 2022. She still believed that when the case was quietly resolved and closed, some 14 months later, with the coach receiving a one-year probation after admitting to inappropriately kissing Stevenson when she was a teen.

When Perrill’s email landed with a jolt, informing Stevenson that Krasley had been arrested and charged with rape, theft and other crimes she started rethinking everything.

Stevenson, now 38, living about an hour southwest of Philly and working as a director for a major software company, said she also has grave doubts about the center’s position, stated in Perrill’s email, that “we don’t currently have reason to believe” Krasley had been involved in wrongdoing over the three years he worked at the organization.

She wonders if expressing her doubts to the third-party auditing group the center hired to collect information about cases Krasley handled might lead the center to reopen her case and, in turn, give the man she accused, who still coaches kids, a chance of having wrongdoing wiped off his record.

“He’s probably looking at this and going, ‘Sweet, I’m off scot-free,’” Stevenson said. “And all of this is just confirming to him that he can do whatever the hell he wants.”

Investigator’s three years with SafeSport ended abruptly

The center said it asked for the third-party audit out of an abundance of caution, to ensure fair and proper handling of cases.

“We recognize the emotional toll revisiting cases may have, so we have been working closely with experts to ensure any outreach to parties is done in a trauma-informed manner, including offering support resources,” CEO Ju’Riese Colón said.

According to Perrill’s email, the center fired Krasley on Nov. 15, 2024, immediately upon learning of his arrest for allegedly stealing drug money seized from a raid he was involved in as a vice cop in 2019.

Two months later, details emerged of new arrests for allegations of rape, sex trafficking and soliciting prostitution – allegations that dated to 2015. Krasley’s attorney says his client is innocent of those charges.

The center has not divulged how many cases Krasley handled over his three years working there, though that was one of the questions Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, asked when he opened an inquiry on the center earlier this month.

Stevenson worries the arrested investigator places the center in jeopardy

Stevenson said after getting the email, she reevaluated the hours she had spent on the phone with Krasley, the friendly vibe he gave off that bordered on oversharing, and memories of him telling her that “I’m not a therapist, but I’m here for you and we’re gonna get this (expletive).”