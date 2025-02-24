BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Emily Harrop wasn’t fast enough going downhill on skis to get near the podium in Alpine skiing.

But she’s proving tough to beat going uphill.

The French athlete has earned the moniker “queen of ski mountaineering” after making the switch at the age of 20 and will be the favorite to win gold when the sport makes its Olympic debut at next year’s Milan-Cortina Games.

Harrop has won all four World Cup sprint races this season, the last of which came Saturday at an Olympic test event in Bormio, the venue for next year’s ski mountaineering — or skimo — events.

“It’s great to be able to come here a year before to test it out, it was really exciting for all of us,” Harrop said after her victory. “I think everyone had in their minds this year the test event, so I’m really glad to have gotten to the end of this day with a big confidence boost with this win.”

Harrop, who grew up in France to English parents, followed her win up with a second-place finish in Sunday’s mixed relay, alongside Thibault Anselmet.

The 27-year-old Harrop is a four-time world champion in relay and team events and has also won the overall and sprint World Cup titles in each of the past three seasons.

What is skimo?

Ski mountaineering makes athletes first go up the mountain, before coming back down.

“It’s kind of like you combine cross-country skiing with Alpine skiing. You kind of sprint up a mountain with your skis on, and then ski down a mini Alpine course,” said Cameron Smith of the United States.

In sprint races, the ascent is mostly made on specialized skis covered with so-called climbing skins — which improve traction against the snow — and partly made on foot in ski boots. Once the competitors reach the top of the course, they switch to downhill skiing to descend down the mountain again.

At the Olympics, 18 male and 18 female athletes will compete in individual sprint races and a mixed relay.

A sprint race normally only lasts about three minutes — a much shorter version of other ski mountaineering events such as vertical (uphill only) and individual races, which can last well over an hour but are not part of the Olympic program.

That means athletes have had to change their training routine to focus more on the action-packed Olympic formats.

“My training changed a lot because the races are short and we are doing a lot of gym, a lot of short intervals," said Oriol Cardona Coll of Spain, who won the men’s sprint as well as the mixed relay with Ana Alonso Rodriguez. "We changed a lot the preparation and it worked.”

The course in Bormio will be at the foot of the iconic Stelvio slope, which will also host the men’s Alpine skiing events.

And, as one athlete summed it up, the setup involves a bit of everything: an ascent on skins from the start, followed by steps climbed on foot while carrying skis on the back, then another short ascent before taking off the skins and skiing 70 meters downhill, through raised banks and steep curves.

The mixed relay differs slightly in that there is another descent halfway through the longer course, which is raced twice — in alternating order — by each member of the team.