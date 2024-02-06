Two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones launches boxing career

LONDON (AP) — Jade Jones, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in taekwondo, is launching a career in boxing.

Jones took gold for Britain in 2012 and 2016 and competed in four Games, most recently in Paris last year.

But, at the age of 31, she has announced her move to boxing.

“The dream is to be a world champion. To be a world champion in two sports would be pretty cool," Jones told the BBC.

She will be trained by Stephen Smith, a former British and Commonwealth featherweight champion.