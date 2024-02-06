LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has taken a key step toward retaining boxing on the program for the Los Angeles Games in 2028 as it recognized a new governing body for the sport.

The IOC board granted provisional recognition Wednesday to World Boxing, a group which was founded in 2023 as a breakaway from the long-established but troubled International Boxing Association, and has picked up many former IBA members.

The IOC said that World Boxing showed that 62% of boxers from last year's Paris Olympics were affiliated with its members. The IOC added that World Boxing “has demonstrated strong willingness and effort in enhancing good governance and implementation, to be compliant with the appropriate standards.”

Former boxing great Gennady Golovkin, who heads the commission tasked with establishing World Boxing as a credible body to run Olympic bouts, said it was an important moment but much work remained.

“Receiving provisional Olympic recognition from the IOC is an important achievement and demonstrates that our sport is on the right path. This decision brings us one step closer to our main goal - preserving boxing at the Olympic Games," Golovkin said in a statement.