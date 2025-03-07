LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Emily Sweeney is certain of having a home Olympics next winter.

The USA Luge veteran is marrying fellow luge athlete Dominik Fischnaller later this year. He’s from Italy. She’s an American who lives in Lake Placid. So, whether the sliding portion of the Milan-Cortina Games is in the Italian Alps or the Adirondack Mountains, they’ll have those comforts of home.

“I want to see a track in Cortina. I would love to see that,” Sweeney said earlier this season as the luge schedule was winding down. “At the same time, the way I view it is my relationship gets a home Olympics either way. So, Dominik, Italian, Cortina is great for him. Lake Placid, great for me. Both are great. I’m looking at a home game for my relationship.”

It is the question that athletes from the three sliding sports — bobsled, skeleton and luge — are waiting to have answered: Cortina or Lake Placid? The Olympics are less than a year away and this would normally be the time when national teams are starting to get deep into preparations. But with the rebuilding project of the historic Eugenio Monti track in Cortina d’Ampezzo still not finished, though Italian officials insist everything is on schedule, it’s logical for teams to wonder what the answer will be.

“I can’t wrap my head around an Olympics being here,” U.S. men’s skeleton athlete Dan Barefoot said at this weekend's bobsled and skeleton world championships in Lake Placid. “I actually don’t even know how Lake Placid will handle it. It’d be insane.”

Lake Placid was announced late last year as the Plan B for sliding if the Cortina track isn’t finished in time. International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation president Ivo Ferriani said earlier this week that Lake Placid’s “tradition” was a key to the two-time Olympic host winning “the trust” needed to be picked as the backup site. He did not drop any hints on when a decision could be made.

The official stance in Lake Placid is this: We’re rooting for Cortina, but we’re ready to serve. That said, the village wants an answer.