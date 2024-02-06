PARIS (AP) — U.S. and Japanese figure skaters finally have a date at the Paris Olympics next week to get their Beijing Winter Games medals — exactly 2 ½ years after they earned them in a team event upended by a Russian doping case.

A presentation ceremony for skating’s team event from February 2022 will be held Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. in Paris, the International Olympic Committee said Monday.

The U.S. and Japan placed second and third behind Russia but no team skating medals were awarded in Beijing because Russian teenage star Kamila Valieva within hours was implicated in a doping case that took almost two years to judge.

The U.S. skaters formally became Olympic champions after Russian appeals seeking to regain the title were dismissed last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The medals will be awarded beneath the Eiffel Tower at the Champions Park site where VIPs watched the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.