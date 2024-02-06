PARIS (AP) — France’s high-speed rail network was hit Friday with widespread and “criminal” acts of vandalism including arson attacks, paralyzing travel to Paris from across the rest of France and Europe only hours before the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Eurostar diverts Paris-bound high-speed trains to standard lines

In Brussels, Eurostar said that all high-speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the standard line.

“This extends the journey time by around an hour and a half,” the company said.

When a train to Paris was announced, many travelers whose journey had been canceled or delayed took the option to board without a valid ticket. The train controller warned them they would have to stand at the bar for the whole journey. Once inside, the train barista handed over free bottles of water.

Paris prosecutor’s office: Rail arson crime carries up to 20-year prison sentence

The Paris prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation, saying it had “jurisdiction over crimes involving the deterioration of property that threaten the fundamental interests of the nation.”

This crime, it added, carried a potential 15-year prison sentence and fines of 225,000 euros.

Further, it said crimes involving “degradation and attempted degradation by dangerous means in an organized group” can carry a 20-year prison sentence and fines of 150,000 euros.

German showjumpers to miss opening ceremony because of train delays

Two German athletes in showjumping were on a train to Paris to take part in the opening ceremony but had to turn back in Belgium because of lengthy delays. They will now miss the ceremony, German news agency dpa reported.

“It’s a real shame but we would have arrived too late,” rider Philipp Weishaupt, who was traveling with teammate Christian Kukuk, told dpa. “There was no longer a chance of making it on time.”

Passengers stuck without water, toilets or electricity

The Montparnasse 2 station was packed with passengers affected by delayed or canceled trains, including some who spent hours stuck on the tracks because of the disruptions.

Maiwenn Labbé-Sorin said she waited hours on the train before it returned to Paris. There was no news on when she would be able to continue her trip.

“We stayed two hours without water, without toilets, without electricity,” she said. “Then we could go out on the track for a bit and then the train returned. Now I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”

“It’s a hell of a way to start the Olympics”

Travelers at Gare du Nord train station looked up at departure boards for Eurostar trains to London showing delays of up to an hour and a half.

“It’s a hell of a way to start the Olympics,” said Sarah Moseley, 42, as she learned that her train to London was an hour late.

“They should have more information for tourists, especially if it’s a malicious attack,” said Corey Grainger, a 37-year-old Australian sales manager on his way to London, as he rested on his two suitcases in the middle of the station.