Swimming has been off-limits in the long-polluted Seine River in Paris for more than a century. So with Olympic swimming events on tap for the river, the city poured in $1.5 billion (1.4 billion euros) to try to clean it up.

With the Paris Games underway, officials are keeping a close eye on water quality. Athletes could feel health effects from swimming in a river with higher-than-accepted levels of E. coli or other bacteria.

Here are key things to know:

What made the Seine so dirty?

Paris, like many old cities around the world, has a combined sewer system, which means that the city’s wastewater and stormwater flow through the same pipes. With heavy or prolonged periods of rain, the pipes can get overwhelmed and untreated wastewater flows into the river instead of to a treatment plant.

That could mean bacteria, viruses or parasites get in the water, said Dr. Nicole Iovine, an infectious disease specialist at University of Florida Health in Gainesville. And it's not just from human waste.

“It’s also the wildlife — rodents, for example. When it rains a lot, all of that from those animals can end up in the Seine," she said.

What did Paris do to clean up?

To prepare for the Paris Games, the city built a giant basin to capture excess rainwater and keep untreated waste from flowing into the river, renovated the sewage system and upgraded water treatment plants.

Heavy rain may still swamp the system.

“The city of Paris has done a lot of work to clean up the Seine, but they can’t control the weather,” Iovine said.

The rain over the Olympics opening weekend filled up 20% of the basin, so the contamination levels afterward likely came from wastewater upstream, city officials said.