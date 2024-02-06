VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 23 of her 33 points in the first half to help Germany continue a dazzling Olympic debut in women's basketball, beating Japan 75-64 on Thursday to clinch a spot in Paris for the quarterfinals.

Spain and Serbia grabbed the first quarterfinal berths with wins Wednesday.

Other quarterfinal berths on the line Thursday include host nation France, which can clinch its group with a win over Nigeria. The African nation has its own hopes of qualifying, needing both a win and an Australia victory over Canada.

The U.S., chasing an unprecedented eighth straight Olympic gold medal, needs only to beat Belgium in Thursday's finale to book its spot in Paris.

Germany didn't play Nyara Sabally after the forward for the WNBA's New York Liberty had to be helped off the court in its opening win. Sabally wobbled while being helped off the court and to the locker room.

With her sister leading the way, Germany led 42-36 at halftime.