custom ad
olympicsAugust 1, 2024

Germany tops Japan to clinch quarterfinal berth in its Olympic women's basketball debut

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 23 of her 33 points in the first half to help Germany continue a dazzling

TERESA M. WALKER, Associated Press
Germany's Frieda Buhner, left, and Germany's Satou Sabally, right, reach for a rebound along with Japan's Evelyn Mawuli in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Sameer Al-Doumy/Pool Photo via AP)
Germany's Frieda Buhner, left, and Germany's Satou Sabally, right, reach for a rebound along with Japan's Evelyn Mawuli in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Sameer Al-Doumy/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Germany's Nyara Sabally sits on the bench during a women's basketball game against Japan at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Germany's Nyara Sabally sits on the bench during a women's basketball game against Japan at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Germany head coach Lisa Thomaidis gestures during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Germany head coach Lisa Thomaidis gestures during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Saki Hayashi, right, shoots as Germany's Marie Guelich defends during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Japan's Saki Hayashi, right, shoots as Germany's Marie Guelich defends during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Nanaka Todo, left, takes the ball as Germany's Leonie Fiebich falls during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Japan's Nanaka Todo, left, takes the ball as Germany's Leonie Fiebich falls during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Rui Machida, fourth from left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a three point shot during a women's basketball game against Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Japan's Rui Machida, fourth from left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a three point shot during a women's basketball game against Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan head coach Toru Onzuka gestures during a women's basketball game against Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Japan head coach Toru Onzuka gestures during a women's basketball game against Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Maki Takada, right, shoots as Germany's Luisa Geiselsoder defends during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Japan's Maki Takada, right, shoots as Germany's Luisa Geiselsoder defends during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 23 of her 33 points in the first half to help Germany continue a dazzling Olympic debut in women's basketball, beating Japan 75-64 on Thursday to clinch a spot in Paris for the quarterfinals.

Spain and Serbia grabbed the first quarterfinal berths with wins Wednesday.

Other quarterfinal berths on the line Thursday include host nation France, which can clinch its group with a win over Nigeria. The African nation has its own hopes of qualifying, needing both a win and an Australia victory over Canada.

The U.S., chasing an unprecedented eighth straight Olympic gold medal, needs only to beat Belgium in Thursday's finale to book its spot in Paris.

Germany didn't play Nyara Sabally after the forward for the WNBA's New York Liberty had to be helped off the court in its opening win. Sabally wobbled while being helped off the court and to the locker room.

With her sister leading the way, Germany led 42-36 at halftime.

With just over three minutes left in the first half, German wing Leonie Fiebich caught her left ankle on the foot of Japan guard Nako Motohashi while reaching for a ball Satou Sabally tried to save from going out of bounds. Fiebich had to be helped to the bench, where trainers iced her ankle.

Fiebich returned for the third quarter. Japan tied it at 44 on a 3-pointer by Maki Takada, then Fiebich scored inside to put Germany ahead to stay. Germany finished the third on a 15-5 run for a 59-49 lead going into the fourth. It led by as many as 12 to remain undefeated in pool play.

Alexis Peterson added 11 points for Germany, and Luisa Geiselsoder had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Japan, which won silver at the 2021 Tokyo Games, will need a win and some help Sunday wrapping up against Belgium to grab one of the final two quarterfinal spots. Germany concludes pool play against the U.S.

Takada led Japan with 15, Saori Miyazaki had 13 and Saki Hayashi 11.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

