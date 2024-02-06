All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJuly 27, 2024

French train networks partially restored after line sabotage ahead of Olympics

PARIS (AP) — French railway company SNCF said Saturday it has made progress in partially restoring high-speed train services after acts of sabotage disrupted three major lines ahead of Friday night's Olympic Games opening ceremony on the Seine River.

AP News, Associated Press
Soldiers patrol outside Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic to the French capital was severely disrupted on Friday by what officials described as "criminal actions" and sabotage. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Soldiers patrol outside Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic to the French capital was severely disrupted on Friday by what officials described as "criminal actions" and sabotage. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A traveler waits inside the Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic to the French capital was severely disrupted on Friday by what officials described as "criminal actions" and sabotage. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
A traveler waits inside the Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic to the French capital was severely disrupted on Friday by what officials described as "criminal actions" and sabotage. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — French railway company SNCF said Saturday it has made progress in partially restoring high-speed train services after acts of sabotage disrupted three major lines ahead of Friday night's Olympic Games opening ceremony on the Seine River.

SNCF said its agents worked through the night in adverse weather conditions to improve the TGV traffic from the north, east and west to Paris. As of Saturday morning, normal service had resumed on the Eastern high-speed line.

“On the North, Brittany and South-West high-speed lines, seven out of 10 trains on average will run with delays of one to two hours,” SNCF said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The company added that traffic will continue to be disrupted on the North axis on Sunday, but conditions are expected to improve on the Atlantic axis for weekend returns. Customers are being contacted via text message and email to confirm the running of their trains.

Despite the disruptions, SNCF said all transportation for Olympic teams and accredited personnel will be maintained as planned.

The sabotage incidents have raised concerns about security as Paris hosts the Olympics. French authorities are actively investigating but say that no suspects have been identified or apprehended so far.

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 3
Austria's Janine Flock wins World Cup women's skeleton race,...
olympicsJan. 3
USA Water Polo is staying with Krikorian and Udovicic for th...
olympicsJan. 2
Carter reflected on 1980 Olympic boycott: ‘A bad decision’
olympicsDec. 30, 2024
World Cup events in Bormio show why men's downhill at 2026 O...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche, aged 26
olympicsDec. 24, 2024
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche, aged 26
Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body
olympicsDec. 20, 2024
Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body
'Raygun: The Musical' won't use the name of the notorious Australian breaker
olympicsDec. 20, 2024
'Raygun: The Musical' won't use the name of the notorious Australian breaker
Love wins World Cup women's bobsled bronze for US, heading into holiday break on tour
olympicsDec. 15, 2024
Love wins World Cup women's bobsled bronze for US, heading into holiday break on tour
Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal for the US, placing 3rd in Oberhof
olympicsDec. 14, 2024
Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal for the US, placing 3rd in Oberhof
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and returning home to Australia
olympicsDec. 13, 2024
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and returning home to Australia
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup sliding site for 2026 Winter Games
olympicsDec. 12, 2024
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup sliding site for 2026 Winter Games
The Paris Olympics organizers say the event was far less polluting than recent Games
olympicsDec. 11, 2024
The Paris Olympics organizers say the event was far less polluting than recent Games
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy