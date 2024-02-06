VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Australia will play the 2024 Olympics without forward Bec Allen after tests revealed a high-grade hamstring injury suffered in the Opals' final warmup for the Paris Games.

The Opals announced the injury Thursday after their practice at Pierre-Mauroy Stadium. The Phoenix Mercury player had been set to play in her second Olympics. She has been replaced by Amy Atwell, who will be making her Olympic debut.

Coach Sandy Brondello, who coaches the WNBA's New York Liberty, called Allen a hard player to replace and wished the 6-foot-2 forward from Melbourne, Australia, a speedy recovery.

“We are absolutely devastated for Bec being ruled out today on the eve of the Games,” Brondello told The Associated Press via text. “She is such an important player for us and will be sorely missed. Injuries are a part of the game unfortunately, so all players will need to do a little bit more to cover for her absence.”

Allen, 31, hurt the hamstring Tuesday in the Opals' game against Canada in Spain. That was their final warmup before Australia begins group play Monday against Nigeria. Tests in Paris on Wednesday showed the injury was severe enough to keep her off the court.

Bridget Carleton played in that game for Canada and didn't know how Allen went down in that game. Carlton, who plays against Allen in the WNBA as a member of the Minnesota Lynx, was upset to learn the severity of the injury and called it heartbreaking.