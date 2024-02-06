A federal judge has partially sided with the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a now-imprisoned white Kansas City, Missouri, police detective, ruling that the officer should not have entered the man's backyard.

U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips ruled Wednesday that Eric DeValkenaere violated 26-year-old Cameron Lamb’s Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure by entering his property in 2019 without a warrant or other legal reason to be there.

However, Phillips declined to issue a summary judgment on the family's claim that the ensuing shooting amounted to excessive force, and made no immediate decision on any damages in the wrongful death case filed against the Kansas City police board and DeValkenaere.

John Coyle, an attorney for Lamb’s family, said they hope the ruling will force the police board to “recognize this tragedy and do right by Cameron’s family.”

DeValkenaere is now serving a six-year sentence after he was convicted in 2021 of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the case, which has divided activists and Republican lawmakers.

The shooting happened as Lamb returned home after chasing his girlfriend’s convertible. Lamb was backing into a detached garage in the backyard when DeValkenaere and another detective, Troy Schwalm, arrived.

Phillips, who relied heavily on evidence presented in the criminal case, noted that Lamb kicked over a barricade to get into the backyard and had no legal reason to be there.

DeValkenaere testified at his trial that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at Schwalm and that he believed his actions saved his partner’s life.