All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 19, 2024

Hunter Biden's sentencing on federal firearms charges delayed until December

Hunter Biden's sentencing on federal firearms charges has been postponed to December 4. Initially set for November 13, the delay allows his defense more preparation time. Biden also faces tax charges in California.

Associated Press, Associated Press
Hunter Biden steps into a vehicle as he leaves federal court, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles, after pleading guilty to federal tax charges. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Hunter Biden steps into a vehicle as he leaves federal court, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles, after pleading guilty to federal tax charges. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden will be sentenced on felony firearms charges in December after the judge agreed Thursday to a delay requested by the defense.

In June, President Joe Biden 's son was convicted in Delaware federal court of three felonies for purchasing a gun in 2018 when, prosecutors said, he lied on a federal form by claiming he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

He was initially scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13, but the judge agreed to delay the hearing until Dec. 4 after Hunter Biden's lawyers said they needed more time to adequately prepare.

The gun charges are punishable by up to 25 years in prison, though he will likely face far less time behind bars or possibly avoid imprisonment entirely.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He also faces sentencing in California on Dec. 16 on federal tax charges he pleaded guilty to earlier this month. Those charges carry up to 17 years behind bars. He also faces up to $1.35 million in fines.

President Biden, who dropped his reelection bid in July, has said he will not use his presidential powers to pardon his son or lessen his sentence.

After his guilty plea on the tax charges, Hunter Biden said he wanted to spare his family another painful ordeal after his gun trial aired salacious and embarrassing details about a time in which struggled with a crack cocaine addiction. Hunter Biden said he's been sober since 2019.

“I will not subject my family to more pain, more invasions of privacy and needless embarrassment,” Hunter Biden previously said. “For all I have put them through over the years, I can spare them this, and so I have decided to plead guilty.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Who is Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar?
WorldOct. 17
Prosecutors ask Massachusetts' highest court to allow murder...
WorldOct. 17
Hyundai recalls hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to fire risk...
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, debris of Halley's comet
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, debris of Halley's comet
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy