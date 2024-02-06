Bohnert: Perry County is a great place to live, and we have much to be thankful for here. It seems over the past few years some decisions have been made that go against what was decided by the voters. An example of this is the outsourcing of 911 to St. Francois County. In 2021 the voters of Perry County passed a tax to fund the new justice center. The tax measure was promoted on Perryville city and Perry County dispatches to merge together as one dispatch center for the city and county. Before the building was even completed, our leaders signed a contract to outsource our 911.

Wengert: There are several issues that need to be addressed. We need more housing and day care facilities. We need better internet service in our rural areas. I want to update the county employee personnel policy. And I want to work with emergency management to install tornado sirens in several locations within the county.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

Bohnert: I have more than 35 years of volunteer service to the Perryville and Perry County Rural Fire Departments. I have also served in my church on the Board of Outreach, Care Portal program and our Back-to-School Fair. I volunteered my time and talents as project manager for remodeling Center for Life/Options for Women, our local pregnancy center, when it was purchased. I have spent my life serving my community in various ways, this is what sets me apart.

Wengert: Incumbency. I'm the only one in this race that has the knowledge and experience to do this job. Eight years of being a commissioner sets me apart from the other candidates. You can't buy knowledge and experience, but you can vote for it.

Road maintenance is an often-cited concern. How would you assess the county’s road budget and road department’s operation/plan for the future?

Bohnert: Road maintenance is always a concern in the minds of many citizens. We are fortunate in Perry County to have decent county roads. It would be nice if every county road were paved, but the fact is that it's not financially possible to do it all at one time. I will review the current practice for road improvements. Our road and bridge leaders are the people who know the most about our road systems. I would seek their input for future improvements.

Wengert: The Road and Bridge Department's budget doesn't go as far as it used to. Asphalt has almost doubled in the past three years, creating a need to look at the budget for additional funding. We have a good crew and we continue to update the equipment as needed. I want to continue the chip-and-seal program. We conducted a county road paving analysis with the Regional Planning Commission, which is a four-tier system that prioritizes the hard surfacing of county roads. This will allow us to plan for the resurfacing of our roads for several years.

How will you ensure transparency in county government operations so the public is aware of what its elected leaders are doing in their name?

Bohnert: Transparency is key to letting the citizens know what is being done by their leaders. I would like to see the public meetings be more open to public questions and comments. Currently public comments and questions are only allowed at the beginning of each meeting. Public airing of the meetings would be another great way for citizens to watch the meeting when it's convenient for them. Finally, restricting the executive sessions to only absolutely necessary items outlined by the Missouri Sunshine Law will help ensure transparency.

Wengert: Truth and transparency are very important to me, as well as to the people of Perry County. I am always available to take questions via phone call, text or email. In the twice-weekly commissioner meetings, we go into executive session often to address contractual matters and personnel issues. All of our meetings are held during business hours because we often have to contact different entities about all the issues that we manage. Minutes from the meetings are available online. I'm always available for truthful communication with the people of Perry County.