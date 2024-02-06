Five Republican candidates will face off on primary election day to replace current commissioner Paul Koeper, who isn’t running for re-election, for the Cape Girardeau County District 1 associate commissioner seat.

The five-person race features five Republican candidates — livestock specialist Stephen Daume, insurance agent Kody Thompson, former school board member and firefighter Dwayne Kirchhoff, longtime Jackson alderman and former business owner Dave Reiminger and businessman Rex Meyr — who hope to earn enough votes during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election to win the party’s nomination for the general election.

The Southeast Missourian sent questionnaires to each candidate running in a contested race in order to inform voters on each candidate’s plans for office ahead of the Aug. 6 primary election. Candidates were asked to answer each question in 100 or fewer words. Any answer significantly longer than 100 words has been edited for brevity. Candidate responses are presented as written by the candidate and have only been edited for spelling and grammatical errors.

What makes you qualified for this position?

Daume: I understand the proper role of government is to secure the rights and liberties granted to us by God. “Governments were instituted of God for the benefit of man; and that he holds men accountable for their acts in relation to them, both in making laws and administering them, for the good and safety of society.” — Ezra Taft Benson

In addition to my education from Mizzou, I have 30 years of small business management experience including starting and building a small business. I have more than 20 years of business and management experience in the corporate setting, including budgeting, logistics, training, leading and supervising employees to be team players that provide excellent customer service.

Kirchhoff: I served 18 years on the Nell Holcomb School Board, 10 as the board president and six more years on the school foundation. When I was elected we had $250,000 in our funds. When I retired from the board we had $4 million in our funds. This was done by working with a very good board and the residents of the district to make our school the best we could make it.

I served on the East County Fire Protection District from the beginning in 1981 until my retirement in 2019. I served as the chief from 2008 to 2019. I also served as a former president of the Cape Girardeau County Firefighters Association. I have more than 38 years of experience of working with the taxpayers money and making sure that we were good stewards of the money.

Meyr: Murray State University bachelor’s and master’s degree, 38 years of owning my business, multiple local boards and positions held make me by far the most qualified candidate. Experience, leadership and common sense decisions to do the right thing for all citizens.

Reiminger: President/owner of Overhead Door Co. of SEMO for 31 years. Dealt with general contractors and reviewed architectural job plans for bids.

Jackson city alderman for Ward 2, 1993 to present. Mayor pro tem, president of the board and chairman of the Power, Light and Water Committee. Served on many boards and committees. Public safety, planning, manpower and staffing all came into play on a regular basis. I’ve demonstrated impartiality and integrity as an alderman. My experience and work ethic will serve the residents of Cape County well.

Thompson: I am experienced in dedicating the necessary time to complete tasks and finding solutions to challenges. With a background in mechanical work and a decade of running my own business, I have honed my problem-solving skills. I understand the importance of innovation and adaptability in successfully navigating various situations. Furthermore, my background has equipped me with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams. As commissioner, I am dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability and strong leadership.

What would your top priority as commissioner be?

Daume: My top priority would be to begin looking for ways to increase efficiency in operations with the goal of devoting more resources to improving infrastructure like roads, bridges and emergency services. In agriculture, we use technology to make data-based decisions that improve operating efficiency. In 1900, it took 10 acres to feed one person each year. Today modern agriculture uses 1/3 acre. I will be looking for practical ways, including the adoption of modern technology and improved communication, to squeeze more benefit out of each dollar the county spends.

Kirchhoff: My top priority as commissioner is that I develop a strong working relationship with all county employees and officials, as well as the residents of Cape Girardeau County, and that I build a trust with being open and honest with everyone and that people know they can feel free to talk to me.

Meyr: Economic development — I want to bring in more industry and business to make more jobs and increase revenue.

Reiminger: District 1 Commissioner’s duties are roads and bridges and grounds, mainly in Cape County. Outside of Cape, special roads and within the city limits. That leaves approximately 450 miles of roads and numerous bridges. I will need to assess the manpower, project size and equipment available, and the capacities of them, in my time of orientation.

The learning curve will be a six-month challenge at best. Understanding the operations of the ECO building will be great. This is a wonderful asset to the county’s residents. I believe in some form or fashion we could be more beneficial to SEMO REDI. Promoting industry and job training.

Thompson: My top priority as commissioner would be ensuring public safety. From day one, every decision I make will prioritize the safety and well-being of our county above all else. I am committed to cultivating a secure environment where residents feel safe and protected. This includes advocating for initiatives that promote community engagement and investing in modern technology to effectively address emerging safety challenges. Ensuring public safety is not just a goal but a fundamental responsibility that I take seriously.

What is the biggest issue the county faces, and what would you do to fix it?

Daume: There are several challenges I believe the county faces. Both the County Commissioners Association and the Missouri Association of Counties list the preemption of local authority by state or federal entities and the erosion of their tax base as primary concerns. Large-scale green energy and water projects have the potential to infringe upon property rights, affect tax revenue and our way of life. As Cape County becomes more urban, we will also struggle with increased strain on infrastructure, law enforcement and emergency services. I will work with state and local leaders to protect property rights and plan infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing population.

Kirchhoff: I feel that part of our biggest issues is maintaining good jobs and bringing more jobs to our county. To fix these issues we will have to meet with industry leaders and our schools to build a strong workforce. I am a graduate of Cape Girardeau Vocational School. I am a strong advocate of technical and trade schools, and I feel that we have one of the best schools around to build that work force.