Five Republican candidates will face off on primary election day to replace current commissioner Paul Koeper, who isn’t running for re-election, for the Cape Girardeau County District 1 associate commissioner seat.
The five-person race features five Republican candidates — livestock specialist Stephen Daume, insurance agent Kody Thompson, former school board member and firefighter Dwayne Kirchhoff, longtime Jackson alderman and former business owner Dave Reiminger and businessman Rex Meyr — who hope to earn enough votes during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election to win the party’s nomination for the general election.
The Southeast Missourian sent questionnaires to each candidate running in a contested race in order to inform voters on each candidate’s plans for office ahead of the Aug. 6 primary election. Candidates were asked to answer each question in 100 or fewer words. Any answer significantly longer than 100 words has been edited for brevity. Candidate responses are presented as written by the candidate and have only been edited for spelling and grammatical errors.
What makes you qualified for this position?
Daume: I understand the proper role of government is to secure the rights and liberties granted to us by God. “Governments were instituted of God for the benefit of man; and that he holds men accountable for their acts in relation to them, both in making laws and administering them, for the good and safety of society.” — Ezra Taft Benson
In addition to my education from Mizzou, I have 30 years of small business management experience including starting and building a small business. I have more than 20 years of business and management experience in the corporate setting, including budgeting, logistics, training, leading and supervising employees to be team players that provide excellent customer service.
Kirchhoff: I served 18 years on the Nell Holcomb School Board, 10 as the board president and six more years on the school foundation. When I was elected we had $250,000 in our funds. When I retired from the board we had $4 million in our funds. This was done by working with a very good board and the residents of the district to make our school the best we could make it.
I served on the East County Fire Protection District from the beginning in 1981 until my retirement in 2019. I served as the chief from 2008 to 2019. I also served as a former president of the Cape Girardeau County Firefighters Association. I have more than 38 years of experience of working with the taxpayers money and making sure that we were good stewards of the money.
Meyr: Murray State University bachelor’s and master’s degree, 38 years of owning my business, multiple local boards and positions held make me by far the most qualified candidate. Experience, leadership and common sense decisions to do the right thing for all citizens.
Reiminger: President/owner of Overhead Door Co. of SEMO for 31 years. Dealt with general contractors and reviewed architectural job plans for bids.
Jackson city alderman for Ward 2, 1993 to present. Mayor pro tem, president of the board and chairman of the Power, Light and Water Committee. Served on many boards and committees. Public safety, planning, manpower and staffing all came into play on a regular basis. I’ve demonstrated impartiality and integrity as an alderman. My experience and work ethic will serve the residents of Cape County well.
Thompson: I am experienced in dedicating the necessary time to complete tasks and finding solutions to challenges. With a background in mechanical work and a decade of running my own business, I have honed my problem-solving skills. I understand the importance of innovation and adaptability in successfully navigating various situations. Furthermore, my background has equipped me with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams. As commissioner, I am dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability and strong leadership.
What would your top priority as commissioner be?
Daume: My top priority would be to begin looking for ways to increase efficiency in operations with the goal of devoting more resources to improving infrastructure like roads, bridges and emergency services. In agriculture, we use technology to make data-based decisions that improve operating efficiency. In 1900, it took 10 acres to feed one person each year. Today modern agriculture uses 1/3 acre. I will be looking for practical ways, including the adoption of modern technology and improved communication, to squeeze more benefit out of each dollar the county spends.
Kirchhoff: My top priority as commissioner is that I develop a strong working relationship with all county employees and officials, as well as the residents of Cape Girardeau County, and that I build a trust with being open and honest with everyone and that people know they can feel free to talk to me.
Meyr: Economic development — I want to bring in more industry and business to make more jobs and increase revenue.
Reiminger: District 1 Commissioner’s duties are roads and bridges and grounds, mainly in Cape County. Outside of Cape, special roads and within the city limits. That leaves approximately 450 miles of roads and numerous bridges. I will need to assess the manpower, project size and equipment available, and the capacities of them, in my time of orientation.
The learning curve will be a six-month challenge at best. Understanding the operations of the ECO building will be great. This is a wonderful asset to the county’s residents. I believe in some form or fashion we could be more beneficial to SEMO REDI. Promoting industry and job training.
Thompson: My top priority as commissioner would be ensuring public safety. From day one, every decision I make will prioritize the safety and well-being of our county above all else. I am committed to cultivating a secure environment where residents feel safe and protected. This includes advocating for initiatives that promote community engagement and investing in modern technology to effectively address emerging safety challenges. Ensuring public safety is not just a goal but a fundamental responsibility that I take seriously.
What is the biggest issue the county faces, and what would you do to fix it?
Daume: There are several challenges I believe the county faces. Both the County Commissioners Association and the Missouri Association of Counties list the preemption of local authority by state or federal entities and the erosion of their tax base as primary concerns. Large-scale green energy and water projects have the potential to infringe upon property rights, affect tax revenue and our way of life. As Cape County becomes more urban, we will also struggle with increased strain on infrastructure, law enforcement and emergency services. I will work with state and local leaders to protect property rights and plan infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing population.
Kirchhoff: I feel that part of our biggest issues is maintaining good jobs and bringing more jobs to our county. To fix these issues we will have to meet with industry leaders and our schools to build a strong workforce. I am a graduate of Cape Girardeau Vocational School. I am a strong advocate of technical and trade schools, and I feel that we have one of the best schools around to build that work force.
Meyr: Increasing crime. Crime has been growing in parts of the county and we need a better law enforcement presence in those areas at crucial times. We need more convictions and stronger punishments to deter criminal action.
Reiminger: I believe our roads may be our top topic here. Prop. 1, was passed by the voters in 2008, 16 years ago! Keep that in mind, please. Significant miles have been surfaced since then. All the while (16 years) farm trucks get heavier and larger. Subdivisions are popping up. Concrete trucks, trusses, boom trucks. Now resurfacing cost. Oh, how about inflation and cost of materials on the road? Increase in revenue will help, but we may have to revisit Prop. 1. We can’t let them go back to gravel!
Thompson: At this moment, public safety has become a crucial and widely discussed issue. It is imperative that we collaborate closely with all elected officials, including the Sheriff’s Department, Road Department, Public Administrator’s office and all other departments and their teams, to develop effective strategies. Working together in partnership will enable us to address county safety comprehensively and proactively. This approach ensures that we leverage the expertise and resources of each department towards enhancing the security and well-being of our county.
What sets you apart from the other candidates?
Daume: I think the biggest thing that sets me apart from the other candidates is the role my faith plays in my understanding and my commitment to being a servant leader. Two Bible verses are very special to me. They keep me focused on the importance of using my life to serve others. John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.” Galatians 5:13, “For you, brethren, have been called to liberty; only do not use liberty as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.” I’m reminded that with Freedom comes responsibility.
Kirchhoff: I won't talk negatively about my opponents. We all come to the table with different things to offer. My experience in public service started at age 18 and continued for more than 38 years. I have always served, not for me, but the community I live in. As your commissioner, I will serve with the same passion and commitment. I have always worked with others to make good things happen. To make changes and improvements in our county cannot be done by one person, it takes teamwork, I have proven that I can be a team leader and team player.
Meyr: Education, experience, leadership and common sense decisions. My servant heart, desire to serve people from 38 years in business and involvement in multiple local organizations and boards clearly sets me apart from the other candidates.
Reiminger: My campaign is paid for by the candidate, not by friends, not by donations, or fundraising or parties at someone else's expense. With these difficult times right now, and everyone’s financial crunch, I value a vote more than a check or 100 large signs. I will try to be the same when managing the county’s money. I have years of Missouri Municipal League, economic development and Sunshine Law meetings. I worked with certified planners twice when the City of Jackson did their comprehensive plans. I’m a simple person that’s not afraid of working.
Thompson: My age offers a unique advantage over other candidates. While some may see my youth as a hindrance, I view it as a strength. With youth comes a fresh perspective and a readiness to challenge conventional thinking. I bring a creative and forward-thinking approach that identifies opportunities others might overlook. This enables me to innovate and make decisions from a valuable, different viewpoint.
Road maintenance is an often-cited concern. How would you assess the county’s road budget and road department’s operation/plan for the future?
Daume: In my current role, we constantly reevaluate costs and benefits to prioritize the allocation of resources. To evaluate costs and benefits we must accurately account for resources and measure benefits. I would probably start with assessing the ability of the county to accurately track expenses and measure results. I would also establish relationships with county employees at ground level. Many times, great ideas for improving service, conserving resources or improving outcomes come from those closest to where the work is being done.
Kirchhoff: To address the road and bridge issues, I will first meet with the county highway employees to find our worst problem areas, this will include meeting with the residence of these areas, the next meetings will be with the rest of the county officials to discuss the budget and make out the goals, we need to make short term and long term goals for the roads and bridges and constantly meet with all parties to make sure that we meet the goals, we can't make promises and not follow thru with them.
Meyr: New upgrades to roads and maintenance are a big concern. I want to look at the budget and see where money can possibly be freed up. I would go to Jefferson City and see what money and grants are available from the state. I want to get the Road and Bridge committee running with members from the city and rural to upgrade the policy for roads going forward.
Reiminger: I met with Pete Frazier, our Cape County auditor, on Feb. 15 of this year to familiarize myself with their budget. Yes, it's a different format than the city’s. Five budgets!
Road and Bridge balance on hand at the end of 2023 was $3,087,254.79. Estimated review for 2024 was $4,191,932.00. Funds available for 2024 were $7,279,186.79 and budget requests were $4,463,661.50, leaving an unencumbered balance of $2,815,525.29. They’re doing all they can do folks. Good Job! There is $2,815,697.72 in Prop. 1 for 2024.
Thompson: I understand a large part of the commission's budget goes toward maintaining more than 500 miles of county roads, presenting its own challenges. I strongly support continuing blacktopping to reduce ongoing maintenance costs. Asphalt roads require less grading, gravel replenishment and dust control compared to gravel roads. The durability of asphalt means fewer repairs and less frequent resurfacing, reducing long-term expenses. Additionally, smoother asphalt surfaces lower vehicle operating costs, enhance safety and improve travel comfort for road users. While the current commission and crews have done commendably, there is always room for improvement.
How will you ensure transparency in county government operations so the public is aware of what its elected leaders are doing in their name?
Daume: I would like to see the county website updated with quick links to make current transcripts of commission meetings and budgetary information easier to obtain. These links would include approved minutes, past budgets, proposed budgets as well as collected and projected revenues.
Kirchhoff: I am very committed to keeping the public informed about where their money is going. I feel that we have so many good sources of the news media that we need to stay in touch with and keep the public updated on a regular basis. I do not believe in doing things behind the public’s back.
Meyr: Transparency is a big issue in all levels of government. First, always be clear about issues and with answers to reporters. Next, continue open Monday and Thursday meetings for all the public, and possibly make them more available with new technology. Finally, my door will always be open to all citizens to discuss issues. All the people are important to me.
Reiminger: I believe the commissioner’s position has an essential responsibility of supporting good honest information to its residents. Honest, trustworthy and openly transparent, yes! I have always been a proponent of the open-door policy whether it was at my company or at city hall. Commissioner’s must be responsive to constituents with the ability to obtain and clarify relevant views from others to increase knowledge. After 50 years, I gain a little of this every day, when she tells me! Thank you for your vote on Aug 6.
Thompson: In the past candidates have focused on changing meeting times, which I don't oppose. However, there's a more forward-thinking approach that seems overlooked. Utilizing internet streaming platforms for meetings could be much more beneficial, given people's busy lives. Enabling meetings through these platforms could provide flexibility and accessibility. Numerous streaming services can accommodate this need, offering convenient access at any time. Embracing modern tools is essential for ensuring transparency and effectively involving the public in county affairs.
