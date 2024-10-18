Captured on film: Talking fire prevention, 1960

City officials, firemen, and insurance agents met at the Cape Girardeau Fire Station in October 1960 to discuss Fire Prevention Week. John Popp was elected president of the association.

Fire Prevention Week was the main topic discussed by this group of city officials, firemen and members of the Cape Girardeau Association of Insurance Agents at a meeting in October 1960 at Fire Station No. 1. The insurance agents annually gathered at the fire station at the start of Fire Prevention Week. John Popp was elected president of the organization at the meeting. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian file