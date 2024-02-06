Shuck: Learning to be content

I had never given too much thought to the word "content", until I participated in a conversation with a friend, recently. We had both lost spouses and had been forced to make adjustments in our lives. We had to decide whether to give up or forge ahead with life. I approached Marla, after seeing her, a couple aisles over, in the store. She asked me how I was doing, and I answered, "Oh, I'm fine, how are you doing?" Marla then, responded with a statement, of which I hadn't thought and we discussed, somewhat, how we were coping with staying positive and going on. "Well," she said, "I'm content. I'm not OK, and I'm not good," and Marla repeated the words, "I'm content." She told me that she couldn't, necessarily say that she was happy either, because that word sounded more trivial. I mulled that perspective around in my head that day.

Her description of her morale as being content, weighed heavily on my mind, and I was determined to find out the depth of the seven letters. Upon arriving back at my home that evening, I hastily began to look for synonyms of the word, content. I found that some of the matching words were satisfied, pleased, gratified, fulfilled and happy. I felt that content went much farther and deeper than any of those. I then remembered that the Apostle Paul used the word content when he shared his way of coping with whatever happens or in whatever state he's in. He said, "I have learned to be content in whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I've learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or want. I can do all this through Him who gives me strength" (Philippians 4:11-13). After reading Scripture, I found that there are numerous referrals in Scripture concerning being content. Paul indeed has the secret to contentment. In a nutshell, I summed the meaning up in the sentence, "Be satisfied with what you have and accept what you must, while trusting your God to be beside you. "