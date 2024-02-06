Hurtgen: Embracing the wisdom of Psalm 20:4

At some point last fall, I came across Psalm 20:4, which reads, “May he grant you your heart’s desire and fulfill all your plans.” Psalm 20:4 is a prayer of blessing, invoking God’s name, character, and sovereignty to bless another. Immediately upon reading, I thought, if given the opportunity, this would be the verse to share with graduates and others celebrating significant milestones in their lives.

Judging by the number of memes and wall hangings in the department and craft stores, many people want a blessed life. Many want to invoke God’s favor upon them and generate a prosperous future.

We liken a God-blessed life to randomly finding a $20 bill in a coat pocket when first putting it on after storing it away last spring. Blessings are random, good and short-lived. After all, $20 does not go very far anymore. However, a God-blessed life is not random or short-term. There are some actions that can be taken to receive God’s favor.

One, position yourself to know God. The invitation of Psalm 20:4 is for Him to grant your heart’s desire and be the deliverer of its aspirations. For God to be that source, you need to create opportunities to know Him by spending time in His word and in prayer.