Hurtgen: Embracing the wisdom of Psalm 20:4

At some point last fall, I came across Psalm 20:4, which reads, “May he grant you your heart’s desire and fulfill all your plans.” Psalm 20:4 is a prayer of blessing, invoking God’s name, character, and sovereignty to bless another. Immediately upon reading, I thought, if given the opportunity, this would be the verse to share with graduates and others celebrating significant milestones in their lives.
Judging by the number of memes and wall hangings in the department and craft stores, many people want a blessed life. Many want to invoke God’s favor upon them and generate a prosperous future.
We liken a God-blessed life to randomly finding a $20 bill in a coat pocket when first putting it on after storing it away last spring. Blessings are random, good and short-lived. After all, $20 does not go very far anymore. However, a God-blessed life is not random or short-term. There are some actions that can be taken to receive God’s favor.
One, position yourself to know God. The invitation of Psalm 20:4 is for Him to grant your heart’s desire and be the deliverer of its aspirations. For God to be that source, you need to create opportunities to know Him by spending time in His word and in prayer.
Secondly, a God-blessed life flows from surrounding yourself with others who also want to know God. Happiness studies continue to reveal that the happiest people are those who have close relationships, such as a spouse, family, friends, and others. Surrounding yourself with people who share the desire to have a God-blessed life creates both an environment of those who will support and speak truth into your life and an additional opportunity to know God and receive his favor.
Lastly, act on the seemingly small matters of God. A blessed life is best counted by hindsight. Looking back over a season of time reveals the small incremental acts that resulted in a blessed life. No one knows precisely what they will be doing five, ten, or even twenty years from now. But we all have an opportunity to act next—the small, regular actions of ordinary obedience compound creating a blessed life.
The emphasis of Psalm 20:4 rests upon a heart’s desire and plans— a God-blessed life. Blessed lives are created with intentionality, time, and faithful obedience in small opportunities.
