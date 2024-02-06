Shuck: Feeling lonely when you’re not alone!

What brings on those dreaded feelings of loneliness and sadness when we’re, often, in a room full of people? Our life can be so busy, and, filled with others and activities, that we pray for things to slow down, if just for a little while. We crave alone-time.

My friend, Alice felt that she needed to keep occupied to stave off loneliness, but she liked her private time too. She shared an experience with me that happened one evening before her bedtime. Alice was caught in a web of feelings that she couldn’t understand. She was alone in the house, where she usually relaxed in solitude. Alice tried to fight an oncoming mood of sadness, one that was an infrequent occurrence. She reached inside herself to find an answer to why she was feeling lonely, and down in the dumps. She especially wondered, “Why now, “as she continued to search inside to find the answer. Alice pondered what conditions had caused her melancholic frame of mind. What was the difference between those other evenings when she was by herself — or whenever she was interacting with others? She remembered that she had even felt this way, sometimes, when she was in the company of others, and Alice had heard others voice the same discontent, as well.

Alice had just enjoyed a full and satisfying week. My friend had gone out for lunch with friends, received compliments and had definitely felt loved, as was confirmed by both, friends and relatives. Why was she not in a contented mood, she wondered? Alice wanted to know the cause, so that whenever those feelings of aloneness came again, she would know what to do. She would be aware of what triggered it. Above all, she certainly could not feel sorry for herself because she had no reason to blame anyone or anything. She must find out the cause before she could press forward and maintain her, usual positive perspective. She couldn’t allow this sort of mood to attach itself to her usual perception that life was positive and satisfying. Alice couldn’t allow her feelings to run wild, like a dog off his leash.