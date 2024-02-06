SEMO Food Bank receives donation from Midwest Sterilization

Officials of Midwest Sterilization Co. of Jackson joined Southeast Missouri Food Bank representatives for the recent presentation of a $35,000 cash donation in support of the "Feed More" campaign. ...

Officials of Midwest Sterilization Co. of Jackson joined Southeast Missouri Food Bank representatives for the recent presentation of a $35,000 cash donation in support of the "Feed More" campaign. Sikeston-based SEMO Food Bank is opening a satellite facility at 4536 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. The food bank's 16-county service area is made up of the following Missouri counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne. Submitted