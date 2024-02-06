All sections
December 27, 2022

SEMO Food Bank receives donation from Midwest Sterilization

Officials of Midwest Sterilization Co. of Jackson joined Southeast Missouri Food Bank representatives for the recent presentation of a $35,000 cash donation in support of the "Feed More" campaign. ...

Submitted
Officials of Midwest Sterilization Co. of Jackson joined Southeast Missouri Food Bank representatives for the recent presentation of a $35,000 cash donation in support of the "Feed More" campaign. Sikeston-based SEMO Food Bank is opening a satellite facility at 4536 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. The food bank's 16-county service area is made up of the following Missouri counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.
