All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 2, 2023

Progress on Perryville ALDI

Construction progress on an ALDI grocery outlet is seen Saturday, Sept. 30, at 300 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville, Missouri. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Construction progress on an ALDI grocery outlet is seen Saturday, Sept. 30, at 300 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville, Missouri. Work began on the store April 3, with completion anticipated by the end of the year. Among the subcontractors on the project are Wibbenmeyer Concreters and Schuessler Excavating, both of Perryville. The discount grocery retailer was founded in Germany in 1961 by the Albrecht family. ALDI USA has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states, including Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, Missouri. Another new ALDI is being built in Jackson, with completion anticipated by early November.
Construction progress on an ALDI grocery outlet is seen Saturday, Sept. 30, at 300 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville, Missouri. Work began on the store April 3, with completion anticipated by the end of the year. Among the subcontractors on the project are Wibbenmeyer Concreters and Schuessler Excavating, both of Perryville. The discount grocery retailer was founded in Germany in 1961 by the Albrecht family. ALDI USA has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states, including Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, Missouri. Another new ALDI is being built in Jackson, with completion anticipated by early November.Jeff Long
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy