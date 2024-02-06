Progress on Perryville ALDI

Construction progress on an ALDI grocery outlet is seen Saturday, Sept. 30, at 300 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville, Missouri. Work began on the store April 3, with completion anticipated by the end of the year. Among the subcontractors on the project are Wibbenmeyer Concreters and Schuessler Excavating, both of Perryville. The discount grocery retailer was founded in Germany in 1961 by the Albrecht family. ALDI USA has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states, including Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, Missouri. Another new ALDI is being built in Jackson, with completion anticipated by early November. Jeff Long