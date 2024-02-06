All sections
July 12, 2021

Jackson issues numerous commercial building permits in June

Jay Wolz
Jay Wolz

The City of Jackson issued several commercial building permits in June, according to Janet Sanders, the city's building and planning manager.

Those permits included:

  • A permit for a 60,000-square-foot, $2.1 million warehouse addition to a building owned by The Hamlet Group LLC and occupied by Mondi at 1900 Lee Ave.
  • A sign permit for R. Hetzel Properties LLC at 2820 E. Jackson Blvd. with a valuation of $2,915.
  • A permit for a new sign valued at $1,000 at Golden Rule Insurance Agency, 2519 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • A permit for a sign valued at $5,450 at a building owned by Vail Valley Partners LLC at 2480 E. Main St., Suite D.
  • A permit for an illuminated sign valued at $8,468 on a building owned by Jeff Baer at 2681 E. Main St.
  • A permit for a perpendicular sign with an estimated valuation of $2,000 on a building owned by Jacob Lee Long at 127 W. Main St.
  • A permit for the demolition and rebuild of a portion of the Coop Service Center building, 506 E. Washington St.
  • A permit for build-out valued at approximately $25,000 at a building owned by Gate Vision LLC, 2931 E. Jackson Blvd.

