Jackson issues numerous commercial building permits in June

A permit for a 60,000-square-foot, $2.1 million warehouse addition to a building owned by The Hamlet Group LLC and occupied by Mondi at 1900 Lee Ave.

A sign permit for R. Hetzel Properties LLC at 2820 E. Jackson Blvd. with a valuation of $2,915.

A permit for a new sign valued at $1,000 at Golden Rule Insurance Agency, 2519 E. Jackson Blvd.

A permit for a sign valued at $5,450 at a building owned by Vail Valley Partners LLC at 2480 E. Main St., Suite D.

A permit for an illuminated sign valued at $8,468 on a building owned by Jeff Baer at 2681 E. Main St.

A permit for a perpendicular sign with an estimated valuation of $2,000 on a building owned by Jacob Lee Long at 127 W. Main St.

A permit for the demolition and rebuild of a portion of the Coop Service Center building, 506 E. Washington St.