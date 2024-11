An access road is seen Tuesday, July 11, being created to the new Jackson ALDI grocery store, 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. ...

An access road is seen Tuesday, July 11, being created to the new Jackson ALDI grocery store, 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. Site preparation began in March with Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri, as general contractor. ALDI is expected to open its new 21,682-square-foot outlet in mid-to-late September. Founded in Germany, ALDI is America's third-largest grocery chain and has 86 Missouri locations, including Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston. Jeff Long