City receives numerous business license applications

A business license application was submitted Aug. 6 by Christian Andrew Estes of Cape Girardeau in connection with Estes Tattoo Collective , a custom tattoo business at 2719 Thomas Drive, which he plans to open in the near future.

James Andrew Pinkston of Benton, Missouri, submitted a business license application Aug. 10 to operate a food truck called Fit Fuel in the Cape Girardeau area.

Heather Danielle Perez of Farmington, Missouri, submitted an application for a business license Aug. 11 to open a "fast casual" restaurant called The Kraken Krab at 841 N. Kingshighway, a location formerly occupied by Papa John's Pizza, on or about Sept. 1.

River City Centre LLC of Cape Girardeau filed a business license application Aug. 12 in connection with its recent purchase of West Park Mall , 3049 William St.

Beatrice Etienne of Cape Girardeau submitted a business license application Aug. 13 to open BB's Fashion Store in West Park Mall, 3049 William St., with an anticipated opening date of Sept. 1.

Beatriz Moss of Cape Girardeau filed a business license application Aug. 16 to operate B Esthetics Spa at 1467 N. Kingshighway, which she plans to open in the near future.

Paula Kay Guinter of Cape Girardeau submitted a business license application Aug. 16 to operate a handmade jewelry business called Jewelry Goddess Designs , which will open later this week at 2711 Thomas Drive, Suite 200, according to the license application.