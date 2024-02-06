City receives numerous business license applications

The following business license applications were recently received by the City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office:
- A business license application was submitted Aug. 6 by Christian Andrew Estes of Cape Girardeau in connection with Estes Tattoo Collective, a custom tattoo business at 2719 Thomas Drive, which he plans to open in the near future.
- James Andrew Pinkston of Benton, Missouri, submitted a business license application Aug. 10 to operate a food truck called Fit Fuel in the Cape Girardeau area.
- Heather Danielle Perez of Farmington, Missouri, submitted an application for a business license Aug. 11 to open a "fast casual" restaurant called The Kraken Krab at 841 N. Kingshighway, a location formerly occupied by Papa John's Pizza, on or about Sept. 1.
- River City Centre LLC of Cape Girardeau filed a business license application Aug. 12 in connection with its recent purchase of West Park Mall, 3049 William St.
- Beatrice Etienne of Cape Girardeau submitted a business license application Aug. 13 to open BB's Fashion Store in West Park Mall, 3049 William St., with an anticipated opening date of Sept. 1.
- Beatriz Moss of Cape Girardeau filed a business license application Aug. 16 to operate B Esthetics Spa at 1467 N. Kingshighway, which she plans to open in the near future.
- Paula Kay Guinter of Cape Girardeau submitted a business license application Aug. 16 to operate a handmade jewelry business called Jewelry Goddess Designs, which will open later this week at 2711 Thomas Drive, Suite 200, according to the license application.
- Dustin B. Duncan of Cape Girardeau applied for a business license Thursday to operate D. Duncan Floristry & Boutique at 818 Broadway. According to the license application, the target date for opening the floristry, boutique and wine bar is Oct. 1.
