City of Cape issues permits for various commercial projects

Mac Con Co. for the addition of partition walls for closets, two offices and two restrooms at 113 S. Broadview St., with an estimated project cost of $70,000.

Wesbecher Construction Co. Inc. for an estimated $250,000 worth of remodeling at Duncan Floristry, 818 Broadway.

Rob Bittick Construction Co. for construction of a drive-through window at Dirt Cheap, 420 S. Kingshighway, at an estimated cost of $90,000.

Boulder Construction LLC for build-out work at a nail salon at 2143 Independence St., Suite 102, at an estimated project cost of $35,000.

Boulder Construction LLC for interior remodeling for Suite 103 of an office building at 3117 Lexington Ave., for an estimated $115,000.

Stockade Builders to construct a 40-by-200-foot open-side pole barn on the SEMO District Fair grounds, 2521 Expo Way, at a cost of approximately $90,000.