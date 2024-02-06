All sections
BusinessAugust 9, 2021

City of Cape issues permits for various commercial projects

The City of Cape Girardeau's development services office issued the following commercial building permits to:

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The City of Cape Girardeau's development services office issued the following commercial building permits to:

  • Mac Con Co. for the addition of partition walls for closets, two offices and two restrooms at 113 S. Broadview St., with an estimated project cost of $70,000.
  • Wesbecher Construction Co. Inc. for an estimated $250,000 worth of remodeling at Duncan Floristry, 818 Broadway.
  • Rob Bittick Construction Co. for construction of a drive-through window at Dirt Cheap, 420 S. Kingshighway, at an estimated cost of $90,000.
  • Boulder Construction LLC for build-out work at a nail salon at 2143 Independence St., Suite 102, at an estimated project cost of $35,000.
  • Boulder Construction LLC for interior remodeling for Suite 103 of an office building at 3117 Lexington Ave., for an estimated $115,000.
  • Stockade Builders to construct a 40-by-200-foot open-side pole barn on the SEMO District Fair grounds, 2521 Expo Way, at a cost of approximately $90,000.
  • Clark Contractors LLC for remodeling at Good Day Farms, a dispensary planned for 1330 Broadway, Suite 101, at an estimated cost of $475,000.

