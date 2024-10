The Schaaf family said via Facebook that family members will serve patrons at its Celebrations Restaurant, 615 Bellevue St., Cape Girardeau, by themselves Saturday, July 1, Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, with limited seatings on the hour beginning at 5 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from Sunday, July 2, through Thursday, July 6. Reservations will be accepted on those days only by phone, according to an official social media post. Customers are encouraged to visit Celebrations' Facebook page for updated information. Members of the Schaaf family are pictured above. Submitted