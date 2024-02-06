Cape, Jackson chambers host events in December

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the following events in December:

WIN (Women's Impact Network) Luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9. RSVP due by Wednesday. Tickets must be paid in advance. Sponsored by First State Community Bank.

Business After Hours, from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Kimbeland Country Club. Hosted by First Class Travel.

Business Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Jackson Civic Center. Sponsored by Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau. RSVP required at www.jacksonmochamber.org .

