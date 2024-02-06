All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 29, 2021

Cape, Jackson chambers host events in December

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the following events in December: n First Friday Coffee from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Hosted by Circle Fiber and Saint Francis Healthcare. Program by Southeast Missouri State University begins at 7:40 a.m. and will be available via Facebook Live. Register online. Continental breakfast provided...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the following events in December:

  • First Friday Coffee from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Hosted by Circle Fiber and Saint Francis Healthcare. Program by Southeast Missouri State University begins at 7:40 a.m. and will be available via Facebook Live. Register online. Continental breakfast provided.
  • Chamber 101, at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27 held at the Regional Development Center, 220 N. Fountain St. Register online at www.capechamber.com.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the following events in December:

  • WIN (Women's Impact Network) Luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9. RSVP due by Wednesday. Tickets must be paid in advance. Sponsored by First State Community Bank.
  • Business After Hours, from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Kimbeland Country Club. Hosted by First Class Travel.
  • Business Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Jackson Civic Center. Sponsored by Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau. RSVP required at www.jacksonmochamber.org.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy