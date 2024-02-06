Cape, Jackson chambers host events in December

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the following events in December:
- First Friday Coffee from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Hosted by Circle Fiber and Saint Francis Healthcare. Program by Southeast Missouri State University begins at 7:40 a.m. and will be available via Facebook Live. Register online. Continental breakfast provided.
- Chamber 101, at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27 held at the Regional Development Center, 220 N. Fountain St. Register online at www.capechamber.com.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the following events in December:
- WIN (Women's Impact Network) Luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 9. RSVP due by Wednesday. Tickets must be paid in advance. Sponsored by First State Community Bank.
- Business After Hours, from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Kimbeland Country Club. Hosted by First Class Travel.
- Business Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Jackson Civic Center. Sponsored by Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau. RSVP required at www.jacksonmochamber.org.
